3736 SW Donovan St
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

3736 SW Donovan St

3736 SW Donovan St · No Longer Available
Location

3736 SW Donovan St, Seattle, WA 98126
Fauntleroy

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
3736 SW Donovan St Available 08/01/19 Mid Century Modern, Luxe Red Design Award, with Puget Sound Views - To view, the full listing and photos go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals

This home is awarded the Luxe Red, Residential In Design, Awards"

Welcome to your new home where you will enjoy spending time with family and friends. Live in luxury with this meticulously built Mid Century Modern and thoughtfully designed home with amazing views of Puget Sound. A great place to relax at the end of a long day.

This stylish home was built in 2012 and features a functional floor plan with exceptional natural light, solid hardwoods and concrete floors. A gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinetry and counters and high-end stainless appliances. This gorgeous home consists of three bed / three and a half baths, a formal living, family, laundry room and a two car garage.

A luxurious master ensuite with a spa-inspired bath and a Japanese soaking tub. Expand your living space in the summer by sliding the large glass doors open onto your inviting deck overlooking the Puget Sound. Featuring a ductless AC and heat and hydronic system. You will be comfortable year-round.

A 5-minute walk takes you to the Amazon commuter bus. Located close to restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, gas stations, and parks.

This home is a unique blend of space, privacy, and luxury and will not stay on the market long. Call today to schedule your viewing appointment."

We are showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing. www.MapleLeafMgt.com

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required.
- The Security Deposit and Last Months rent may be pro-rated (up to six months)
- Residents are responsible for all utilities
- Residents are responsible for yard care
- One dog may be negotiable on a case by case basis with an additional $50/mo pet rent. Pets subject to screening at petscreening.com
- Sorry, no cats allowed
** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential residents

Find the Luxe article at:
Luxe interiors and design 3736 SW Donovan St, Seattle

#SeattleRentalHome
#SeattlePropertyManagement
#PugetSoundViews
#WestSeattle
#MapleLeafManagement
#LeeNicholsRealEstate

To view, the full listing and photos go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4992250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3736 SW Donovan St have any available units?
3736 SW Donovan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3736 SW Donovan St have?
Some of 3736 SW Donovan St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3736 SW Donovan St currently offering any rent specials?
3736 SW Donovan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3736 SW Donovan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3736 SW Donovan St is pet friendly.
Does 3736 SW Donovan St offer parking?
Yes, 3736 SW Donovan St offers parking.
Does 3736 SW Donovan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3736 SW Donovan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3736 SW Donovan St have a pool?
No, 3736 SW Donovan St does not have a pool.
Does 3736 SW Donovan St have accessible units?
No, 3736 SW Donovan St does not have accessible units.
Does 3736 SW Donovan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3736 SW Donovan St does not have units with dishwashers.
