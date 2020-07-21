Amenities

3736 SW Donovan St Available 08/01/19 Mid Century Modern, Luxe Red Design Award, with Puget Sound Views - To view, the full listing and photos go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals



This home is awarded the Luxe Red, Residential In Design, Awards"



Welcome to your new home where you will enjoy spending time with family and friends. Live in luxury with this meticulously built Mid Century Modern and thoughtfully designed home with amazing views of Puget Sound. A great place to relax at the end of a long day.



This stylish home was built in 2012 and features a functional floor plan with exceptional natural light, solid hardwoods and concrete floors. A gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinetry and counters and high-end stainless appliances. This gorgeous home consists of three bed / three and a half baths, a formal living, family, laundry room and a two car garage.



A luxurious master ensuite with a spa-inspired bath and a Japanese soaking tub. Expand your living space in the summer by sliding the large glass doors open onto your inviting deck overlooking the Puget Sound. Featuring a ductless AC and heat and hydronic system. You will be comfortable year-round.



A 5-minute walk takes you to the Amazon commuter bus. Located close to restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, gas stations, and parks.



This home is a unique blend of space, privacy, and luxury and will not stay on the market long. Call today to schedule your viewing appointment."



We are showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing. www.MapleLeafMgt.com



- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required.

- The Security Deposit and Last Months rent may be pro-rated (up to six months)

- Residents are responsible for all utilities

- Residents are responsible for yard care

- One dog may be negotiable on a case by case basis with an additional $50/mo pet rent. Pets subject to screening at petscreening.com

- Sorry, no cats allowed

** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential residents



Find the Luxe article at:

Luxe interiors and design 3736 SW Donovan St, Seattle



