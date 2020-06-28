Amenities

3734 Wallingford Ave N Available 09/01/19 Wallingford House - Wallingford - Charming 2 bedrooms, 1 bath home with partially finished basement on a corner lot. Carpeted, fireplace, built-in bookshelves, standard kitchen appliances, detached garage, and fenced yard. Great location in the heart of Wallingford within walking distance to shops and restaurants. Easy access to I-5 and UW campus. Small Pet Negotiable. No Smoking. Available 9/1/19. $2,200/mo. + utilities. Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.



