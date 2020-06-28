All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3734 Wallingford Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3734 Wallingford Ave N
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

3734 Wallingford Ave N

3734 Wallingford Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Wallingford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3734 Wallingford Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3734 Wallingford Ave N Available 09/01/19 Wallingford House - Wallingford - Charming 2 bedrooms, 1 bath home with partially finished basement on a corner lot. Carpeted, fireplace, built-in bookshelves, standard kitchen appliances, detached garage, and fenced yard. Great location in the heart of Wallingford within walking distance to shops and restaurants. Easy access to I-5 and UW campus. Small Pet Negotiable. No Smoking. Available 9/1/19. $2,200/mo. + utilities. Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. (425) 977-4068.

(RLNE5081332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3734 Wallingford Ave N have any available units?
3734 Wallingford Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3734 Wallingford Ave N have?
Some of 3734 Wallingford Ave N's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3734 Wallingford Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3734 Wallingford Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3734 Wallingford Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3734 Wallingford Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3734 Wallingford Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3734 Wallingford Ave N offers parking.
Does 3734 Wallingford Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3734 Wallingford Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3734 Wallingford Ave N have a pool?
No, 3734 Wallingford Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3734 Wallingford Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3734 Wallingford Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3734 Wallingford Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3734 Wallingford Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Moda
2312 3rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Stream Fifteen
605 15th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98112
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Mera
630 Boren Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Viktoria
1915 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University