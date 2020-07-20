3722 27th Pl W Unit 101

Amenities

Book a showing now! See this bright and spacious condo flat with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in the peaceful Lawton Park neighborhood in Seattle, Washington. The large, open floor plan concept living area has access to a private balcony, hardwood floors, and lots of large windows for natural light during daytime. Complete kitchen has lots of cabinetry and is equipped with a dishwasher, stove top, oven, and refrigerator. Bedrooms have custom closets. The tiled bathroom also has a stylish vanity and a cozy bathtub.



Great complex amenities as well! Tenants have access to a large swimming pool and shared/coin-operated washer and dryer for your laundry needs. No pets allowed.



It has one covered parking.



Nearest Parks: Magnolia Manor Reservoir Lid Park, Magnolia Manor Off Leash Dog Park, and West Magnolia Park



Nearby Schools:

Lawton Elementary School - 0.26 miles, 9/10

Ballard High School - 1.8 miles, 9/10

Catharine Blaine K-8 - 0.85 miles, 8/10

Mcclure Middle School - 1.9 miles, 7/10



Nearest Bus Lines:

W Tilden St & 28th Ave W 24 Metro Transit - 0.1 miles

Gilman Ave W & 24th Ave W 33 Metro Transit - 0.3 miles

Gilman Ave W & 23rd Ave W 31, 33, 994 Metro Transit



