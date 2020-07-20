All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM

3722 27th Pl W Unit 101

3722 27th Place West · No Longer Available
Location

3722 27th Place West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
internet access
pet friendly
Book a showing now! See this bright and spacious condo flat with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in the peaceful Lawton Park neighborhood in Seattle, Washington. The large, open floor plan concept living area has access to a private balcony, hardwood floors, and lots of large windows for natural light during daytime. Complete kitchen has lots of cabinetry and is equipped with a dishwasher, stove top, oven, and refrigerator. Bedrooms have custom closets. The tiled bathroom also has a stylish vanity and a cozy bathtub.

Great complex amenities as well! Tenants have access to a large swimming pool and shared/coin-operated washer and dryer for your laundry needs. No pets allowed.

It has one covered parking.

Nearest Parks: Magnolia Manor Reservoir Lid Park, Magnolia Manor Off Leash Dog Park, and West Magnolia Park

Nearby Schools:
Lawton Elementary School - 0.26 miles, 9/10
Ballard High School - 1.8 miles, 9/10
Catharine Blaine K-8 - 0.85 miles, 8/10
Mcclure Middle School - 1.9 miles, 7/10

Nearest Bus Lines:
W Tilden St & 28th Ave W 24 Metro Transit - 0.1 miles
Gilman Ave W & 24th Ave W 33 Metro Transit - 0.3 miles
Gilman Ave W & 23rd Ave W 31, 33, 994 Metro Transit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4825773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3722 27th Pl W Unit 101 have any available units?
3722 27th Pl W Unit 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3722 27th Pl W Unit 101 have?
Some of 3722 27th Pl W Unit 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3722 27th Pl W Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
3722 27th Pl W Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3722 27th Pl W Unit 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3722 27th Pl W Unit 101 is pet friendly.
Does 3722 27th Pl W Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 3722 27th Pl W Unit 101 offers parking.
Does 3722 27th Pl W Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3722 27th Pl W Unit 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3722 27th Pl W Unit 101 have a pool?
Yes, 3722 27th Pl W Unit 101 has a pool.
Does 3722 27th Pl W Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 3722 27th Pl W Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 3722 27th Pl W Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3722 27th Pl W Unit 101 has units with dishwashers.
