Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

3644 Courtland Pl. S. Unit A

3644 Courtland Place South · No Longer Available
Location

3644 Courtland Place South, Seattle, WA 98144
Mount Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
Beautiful townhome w/garage, commuters dream location! - Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. This corner home is located on the back side of the community providing a private setting. Parking is a dream in this home. Not only is there a detached garage (park a car OR use as 250 sf of storage), this home includes a second off-street parking space. Perfect for your second car or guests. Fully fenced wrap-around area featuring stone patio is a great place to entertain, have summer BBQs and start your urban garden. The chef at heart will fall in love with the gas oven (a rare find in Seattle rentals) and slab granite counters. The lower bedroom is perfect for a guest room, office, gym, library - the possibilities are endless. This home features gas radiant heat and stackable front load washer/dryer. 85 Walkscore. 1 block to Sbux & shopping. 17 min walk to light rail. 1/2 mi. to Columbia City. 10 blocks from Lake Washington Blvd and Genesee Park.

For rental criteria, visit http://www.seattlerentalmanagement.com/renters/seattle-rental-management-criteria/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3914571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3644 Courtland Pl. S. Unit A have any available units?
3644 Courtland Pl. S. Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3644 Courtland Pl. S. Unit A have?
Some of 3644 Courtland Pl. S. Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3644 Courtland Pl. S. Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
3644 Courtland Pl. S. Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3644 Courtland Pl. S. Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3644 Courtland Pl. S. Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 3644 Courtland Pl. S. Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 3644 Courtland Pl. S. Unit A offers parking.
Does 3644 Courtland Pl. S. Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3644 Courtland Pl. S. Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3644 Courtland Pl. S. Unit A have a pool?
No, 3644 Courtland Pl. S. Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 3644 Courtland Pl. S. Unit A have accessible units?
No, 3644 Courtland Pl. S. Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 3644 Courtland Pl. S. Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3644 Courtland Pl. S. Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

