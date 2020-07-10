3644 Courtland Pl. S. Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful townhome w/garage, commuters dream location! - Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. This corner home is located on the back side of the community providing a private setting. Parking is a dream in this home. Not only is there a detached garage (park a car OR use as 250 sf of storage), this home includes a second off-street parking space. Perfect for your second car or guests. Fully fenced wrap-around area featuring stone patio is a great place to entertain, have summer BBQs and start your urban garden. The chef at heart will fall in love with the gas oven (a rare find in Seattle rentals) and slab granite counters. The lower bedroom is perfect for a guest room, office, gym, library - the possibilities are endless. This home features gas radiant heat and stackable front load washer/dryer. 85 Walkscore. 1 block to Sbux & shopping. 17 min walk to light rail. 1/2 mi. to Columbia City. 10 blocks from Lake Washington Blvd and Genesee Park.



For rental criteria, visit http://www.seattlerentalmanagement.com/renters/seattle-rental-management-criteria/



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3914571)