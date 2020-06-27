3644 36th Avenue South, Unit B

Amenities

Mt. Baker Area Townhouse - Available NOW! Be the 2nd to live in this beautiful, like-new townhouse. All brand new flooring and freshly painted walls throughout. Minutes to Lake Washington -- walk or bike to the beach, park, and tennis courts. Seconds from major grocery stores. Easy access to all freeways and Downtown Seattle. Built green with cosmopolitan finishes. Sleek custom kitchen with SS appliances & slab Quartz counters. Enjoy radiant heat during the colder months and your two Master Suites! 1 Master on top floor + one on bottom floor. Bonus family room and ample storage space for bikes and more. Sorry, no pets or smoking.



To schedule a private viewing of this lovely townhouse, please contact Netanya Richards with Avenue One Residential via netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594.



No Pets Allowed



