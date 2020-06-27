All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

3644 36th Avenue South, Unit B

3644 36th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3644 36th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Mount Baker

Amenities

tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
tennis court
Mt. Baker Area Townhouse - Available NOW! Be the 2nd to live in this beautiful, like-new townhouse. All brand new flooring and freshly painted walls throughout. Minutes to Lake Washington -- walk or bike to the beach, park, and tennis courts. Seconds from major grocery stores. Easy access to all freeways and Downtown Seattle. Built green with cosmopolitan finishes. Sleek custom kitchen with SS appliances & slab Quartz counters. Enjoy radiant heat during the colder months and your two Master Suites! 1 Master on top floor + one on bottom floor. Bonus family room and ample storage space for bikes and more. Sorry, no pets or smoking.

To schedule a private viewing of this lovely townhouse, please contact Netanya Richards with Avenue One Residential via netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594.

#avenueoneresidential.com #seattlerentals #mountbakerseattle #mountbakerrentals

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5087791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3644 36th Avenue South, Unit B have any available units?
3644 36th Avenue South, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3644 36th Avenue South, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
3644 36th Avenue South, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3644 36th Avenue South, Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 3644 36th Avenue South, Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3644 36th Avenue South, Unit B offer parking?
No, 3644 36th Avenue South, Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 3644 36th Avenue South, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3644 36th Avenue South, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3644 36th Avenue South, Unit B have a pool?
No, 3644 36th Avenue South, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 3644 36th Avenue South, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 3644 36th Avenue South, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 3644 36th Avenue South, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3644 36th Avenue South, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3644 36th Avenue South, Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3644 36th Avenue South, Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
