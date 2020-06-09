All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

3633 Ashworth Ave N

3633 Ashworth Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3633 Ashworth Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Super clean 2 bed 1 bath Wallingford MIL unit - Welcome to the heart of Wallingford! where walkscore.com calls it a "walker's paradise" with an excellent public transit score and "very bikeable." Plenty of off-street parking for you and your guests! live Minutes from I-5, Hwy 99, Greenlake, Woodland park Zoo, Wallingford Play field, Local Restaurants & Shopping. This Super Clean, Move in Ready MIL unit boasts an open kitchen concept, spacious living room area, full bathroom with tub, full size W/D in unit and 2 bedrooms. Laminate flooring throughout, this is the unit you have been looking for. (Sorry no pets) Rent includes ALL utilities *Water,Sewer,Garbage and Electricity. Tenant pays for their own Cable and Internet services. Street Parking only. $45 application fee per adult. Security deposit is $1000 (refundable). First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified)

To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/af55cfe099
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5074795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3633 Ashworth Ave N have any available units?
3633 Ashworth Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3633 Ashworth Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3633 Ashworth Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3633 Ashworth Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3633 Ashworth Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3633 Ashworth Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3633 Ashworth Ave N offers parking.
Does 3633 Ashworth Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3633 Ashworth Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3633 Ashworth Ave N have a pool?
No, 3633 Ashworth Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3633 Ashworth Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3633 Ashworth Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3633 Ashworth Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3633 Ashworth Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3633 Ashworth Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3633 Ashworth Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
