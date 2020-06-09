3633 Ashworth Ave N

Amenities

Super clean 2 bed 1 bath Wallingford MIL unit - Welcome to the heart of Wallingford! where walkscore.com calls it a "walker's paradise" with an excellent public transit score and "very bikeable." Plenty of off-street parking for you and your guests! live Minutes from I-5, Hwy 99, Greenlake, Woodland park Zoo, Wallingford Play field, Local Restaurants & Shopping. This Super Clean, Move in Ready MIL unit boasts an open kitchen concept, spacious living room area, full bathroom with tub, full size W/D in unit and 2 bedrooms. Laminate flooring throughout, this is the unit you have been looking for. (Sorry no pets) Rent includes ALL utilities *Water,Sewer,Garbage and Electricity. Tenant pays for their own Cable and Internet services. Street Parking only. $45 application fee per adult. Security deposit is $1000 (refundable). First and Deposit moves you in (if qualified)



No Pets Allowed



