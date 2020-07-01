All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:31 AM

3632 Palatine Ave N #A

3632 Palatine Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3632 Palatine Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3632 Palatine Ave N #A Available 04/10/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Fremont Townhouse! - Bright and Spacious 3 Beds/2.75 Baths perfectly situated in the Fremont neighborhood. This three-level townhome features over 1300 square feet of spacious living. Second floor boasts beautiful open kitchen layout with updated countertops and stainless steel appliances. Bamboo floors throughout on the second floor along with gas fireplace. First bedroom is on the main ground floor and the other two bedrooms sit on the top floor.

Easy access to Aurora/Highway 99. Just minutes away from Greenlake and other popular neighborhoods such as Ballard, Fremont, Queen Anne, and Downtown Seattle.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
Sorry, no pets allowed.

Move-in fees:
First month: $3800
Security deposit: $3800 (less application fees)

Unit is currently tenant occupied. Please contact Jenna to schedule a viewing via email at jennas@northpacificproperties.com or call/text at 949.292.3858.

(RLNE3011368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3632 Palatine Ave N #A have any available units?
3632 Palatine Ave N #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3632 Palatine Ave N #A have?
Some of 3632 Palatine Ave N #A's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3632 Palatine Ave N #A currently offering any rent specials?
3632 Palatine Ave N #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3632 Palatine Ave N #A pet-friendly?
No, 3632 Palatine Ave N #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3632 Palatine Ave N #A offer parking?
No, 3632 Palatine Ave N #A does not offer parking.
Does 3632 Palatine Ave N #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3632 Palatine Ave N #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3632 Palatine Ave N #A have a pool?
No, 3632 Palatine Ave N #A does not have a pool.
Does 3632 Palatine Ave N #A have accessible units?
No, 3632 Palatine Ave N #A does not have accessible units.
Does 3632 Palatine Ave N #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3632 Palatine Ave N #A does not have units with dishwashers.

