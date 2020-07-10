All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3612 41st Ave W
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

3612 41st Ave W

3612 41st Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3612 41st Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Urban oasis 3 bed updated 1939 Cape Cod home - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/bdb36b9087

Park like feel as you enter this 3 bedroom 2 full bath 1939 built Cape Cod. Hardwood floors. Beautifully constructed and tons of upgrades. Granite kitchen and updated baths. Large deck and yard is fully fenced. 1 car garage attached. Close to Heron rookery, Discovery Park and close to downtown/Ballard and Fisherman's terminal to enjoy the fleet. Excellent neighborhood!

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.
YouTube Video URL

(RLNE5831600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 41st Ave W have any available units?
3612 41st Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3612 41st Ave W have?
Some of 3612 41st Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 41st Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
3612 41st Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 41st Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3612 41st Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 3612 41st Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 3612 41st Ave W offers parking.
Does 3612 41st Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3612 41st Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 41st Ave W have a pool?
No, 3612 41st Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 3612 41st Ave W have accessible units?
No, 3612 41st Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 41st Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3612 41st Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.

