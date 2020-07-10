3612 41st Ave W

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Urban oasis 3 bed updated 1939 Cape Cod home - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/bdb36b9087



Park like feel as you enter this 3 bedroom 2 full bath 1939 built Cape Cod. Hardwood floors. Beautifully constructed and tons of upgrades. Granite kitchen and updated baths. Large deck and yard is fully fenced. 1 car garage attached. Close to Heron rookery, Discovery Park and close to downtown/Ballard and Fisherman's terminal to enjoy the fleet. Excellent neighborhood!



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

