Last updated April 14 2019 at 6:05 AM

3610 Northeast 65th Street

3610 Northeast 65th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3610 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Bryant

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Entire Large 1,800 SF Mid Century Home For Short Term Rent - 3 Months (can be a little flexible)

House can come FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED - pics with furniture are to give you a sense of space and layout.

3 Bedrooms / 1 Bath

Open Living Room and Dining with a peekaboo View of Mt. Rainier, Hardwood Floors, Large Private Patio and a Fenced Yard

Dogs OK
Cats OK

Ample 24/7 FREE street parking

Close to I-5, Seattle, Bellevue downtown, UW, Children's Hospital, Burke-Gilman Trail, UVillage, Green Lake, and Magnuson Park on Lake Washington
Steps from bus routes 64, 65, 71, 76, 83 that go to Downtown Seattle, U-District and nearby neighborhoods

3 MONTH TERM, UNFURNISHED: $3,299 / mo
3 MONTH TERM, FURNISHED: $3,699 / mo

Security Deposit $1500 + First and Last Month's Rent + Tenant Pays for Utilities / Electricity / Internet / Cable

AVAILABLE NOW

$30 rent application fee for screening

Flexible show times. Call or text Alex at 425-772-0619

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Northeast 65th Street have any available units?
3610 Northeast 65th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3610 Northeast 65th Street have?
Some of 3610 Northeast 65th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Northeast 65th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Northeast 65th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Northeast 65th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3610 Northeast 65th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3610 Northeast 65th Street offer parking?
No, 3610 Northeast 65th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3610 Northeast 65th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Northeast 65th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Northeast 65th Street have a pool?
No, 3610 Northeast 65th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Northeast 65th Street have accessible units?
No, 3610 Northeast 65th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Northeast 65th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3610 Northeast 65th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
