3610 Northeast 65th Street

Amenities
Entire Large 1,800 SF Mid Century Home For Short Term Rent - 3 Months (can be a little flexible)
House can come FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED - pics with furniture are to give you a sense of space and layout.
3 Bedrooms / 1 Bath
Open Living Room and Dining with a peekaboo View of Mt. Rainier, Hardwood Floors, Large Private Patio and a Fenced Yard
Dogs OK
Cats OK
Ample 24/7 FREE street parking
Close to I-5, Seattle, Bellevue downtown, UW, Children's Hospital, Burke-Gilman Trail, UVillage, Green Lake, and Magnuson Park on Lake Washington
Steps from bus routes 64, 65, 71, 76, 83 that go to Downtown Seattle, U-District and nearby neighborhoods
3 MONTH TERM, UNFURNISHED: $3,299 / mo
3 MONTH TERM, FURNISHED: $3,699 / mo
Security Deposit $1500 + First and Last Month's Rent + Tenant Pays for Utilities / Electricity / Internet / Cable
AVAILABLE NOW
$30 rent application fee for screening
Flexible show times. Call or text Alex at 425-772-0619