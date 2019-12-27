3610 Northeast 65th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Entire Large 1,800 SF Mid Century Home For Short Term Rent - 3 Months (can be a little flexible)



House can come FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED - pics with furniture are to give you a sense of space and layout.



3 Bedrooms / 1 Bath



Open Living Room and Dining with a peekaboo View of Mt. Rainier, Hardwood Floors, Large Private Patio and a Fenced Yard



Dogs OK

Cats OK



Ample 24/7 FREE street parking



Close to I-5, Seattle, Bellevue downtown, UW, Children's Hospital, Burke-Gilman Trail, UVillage, Green Lake, and Magnuson Park on Lake Washington

Steps from bus routes 64, 65, 71, 76, 83 that go to Downtown Seattle, U-District and nearby neighborhoods



3 MONTH TERM, UNFURNISHED: $3,299 / mo

3 MONTH TERM, FURNISHED: $3,699 / mo



Security Deposit $1500 + First and Last Month's Rent + Tenant Pays for Utilities / Electricity / Internet / Cable



AVAILABLE NOW



$30 rent application fee for screening



Flexible show times. Call or text Alex at 425-772-0619