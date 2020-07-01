All apartments in Seattle
359 N 75th St
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

359 N 75th St

359 North 75th Street · No Longer Available
Location

359 North 75th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pleasant, furnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom single-family home property rental on the dynamic Greenwood neighborhood in Seattle.

A living room and breakfast nook add to the airy and comfortable ambiance to the interior which features hardwood floors, high vaulted ceilings, and skylights. Prepare a delicious meal on its lovely kitchen with a glossy granite countertop and aided by stainless steel appliances. Including a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. An installed electric heater, ceiling fans, and double-pane windows will ensure your comfort at all times. Forget about laundry woes, this home has an in-unit washer and dryer. The exterior has a lawn, a patio, and a propane fire table cool spots for outdoor activities with the family or friends.

Tenants pay for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
It has adequate parking spots on-street parking.

This is a pet-friendly home so your pets are welcome.

Smoking is not allowed.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Linden Orchard Park, Linden Orchard Park, North 67th Street, Seattle, WA, and 6th Ave NW Pocket Park.

The propertys Walkscore is 90/100 and Bikescore is 77/100. Its located in a Walkers Paradise and Very Walkable area.

(RLNE5641803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 359 N 75th St have any available units?
359 N 75th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 359 N 75th St have?
Some of 359 N 75th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 359 N 75th St currently offering any rent specials?
359 N 75th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 359 N 75th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 359 N 75th St is pet friendly.
Does 359 N 75th St offer parking?
Yes, 359 N 75th St offers parking.
Does 359 N 75th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 359 N 75th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 359 N 75th St have a pool?
No, 359 N 75th St does not have a pool.
Does 359 N 75th St have accessible units?
No, 359 N 75th St does not have accessible units.
Does 359 N 75th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 359 N 75th St has units with dishwashers.

