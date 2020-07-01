359 N 75th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Pleasant, furnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom single-family home property rental on the dynamic Greenwood neighborhood in Seattle.



A living room and breakfast nook add to the airy and comfortable ambiance to the interior which features hardwood floors, high vaulted ceilings, and skylights. Prepare a delicious meal on its lovely kitchen with a glossy granite countertop and aided by stainless steel appliances. Including a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. An installed electric heater, ceiling fans, and double-pane windows will ensure your comfort at all times. Forget about laundry woes, this home has an in-unit washer and dryer. The exterior has a lawn, a patio, and a propane fire table cool spots for outdoor activities with the family or friends.



Tenants pay for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

It has adequate parking spots on-street parking.



This is a pet-friendly home so your pets are welcome.



Smoking is not allowed.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Linden Orchard Park, Linden Orchard Park, North 67th Street, Seattle, WA, and 6th Ave NW Pocket Park.



The propertys Walkscore is 90/100 and Bikescore is 77/100. Its located in a Walkers Paradise and Very Walkable area.



(RLNE5641803)