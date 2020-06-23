358 Prospect St.

Amenities
Great location on Queen Anne 2 bedrooms home with Space Needle view - 2 bedrooms 1.5 bathroom 2,300 sq ft home on the south slope of Queen Anne. Views of Space Needle and Elliott Bay.
Property featured:
- approximately 2,300 sq ft
- hardwood floor
No smoking inside the property.
12 months lease. $2,895.00 per month
First, Last and Security Deposit upon move in, deposit can be spread out with good credit.
For more information please email: shsu@wpirealestate.com or call: 206-922 8833.
Offered by WPI Real Estate
(RLNE5307386)