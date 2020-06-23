All apartments in Seattle
358 Prospect St.

358 Prospect Street · No Longer Available
Location

358 Prospect Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location on Queen Anne 2 bedrooms home with Space Needle view - 2 bedrooms 1.5 bathroom 2,300 sq ft home on the south slope of Queen Anne. Views of Space Needle and Elliott Bay.

Property featured:
- approximately 2,300 sq ft
- hardwood floor

No smoking inside the property.

12 months lease. $2,895.00 per month

First, Last and Security Deposit upon move in, deposit can be spread out with good credit.

For more information please email: shsu@wpirealestate.com or call: 206-922 8833.

Offered by WPI Real Estate

(RLNE5307386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 358 Prospect St. have any available units?
358 Prospect St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 358 Prospect St. currently offering any rent specials?
358 Prospect St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 358 Prospect St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 358 Prospect St. is pet friendly.
Does 358 Prospect St. offer parking?
No, 358 Prospect St. does not offer parking.
Does 358 Prospect St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 358 Prospect St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 358 Prospect St. have a pool?
No, 358 Prospect St. does not have a pool.
Does 358 Prospect St. have accessible units?
No, 358 Prospect St. does not have accessible units.
Does 358 Prospect St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 358 Prospect St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 358 Prospect St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 358 Prospect St. does not have units with air conditioning.
