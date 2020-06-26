3541 SW Monroe St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room pet friendly

Immaculate mid-century, light filled, and remodeled. This West Seattle home boasts a remodeled kitchen with ample (custom) cabinet space and an appealing open layout - great for entertaining. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a large garden window in the eat-in dining area. Wood burning fireplace, media room, vinyl windows, and gas furnace. Close to restaurants and bus lines yet quiet and serene all at once. Large (fully fenced) level south facing backyard with storage shed. Won't last long!



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Dogs only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



