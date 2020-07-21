Amenities

3457 40th Ave W. Available 03/01/20 Magnolia Home - Available March 1st! Welcome to this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath rambler home with a fully fenced and flat backyard on a large corner lot! Just two blocks from Discovery Park located in the fantastic Magnolia neighborhood! You'll love all of the extra care given to this home, including hardwood floors throughout, large open living room with gas fireplace; spacious side deck off the dining room is perfect for grilling and chilling! Kitchen has granite countertops, gas stovetop and oven and a pantry. Clean and efficient gas heat along with all double pane windows. Lots of storage throughout as well as a detached one car garage. Washer and dryer included. Magnolia offers great restaurants, cafes and local parks and great public school district; Metropolitan Market just a few blocks away. Easy access to downtown Seattle and Amazon campus! One dog considered on a case by case basis; sorry no cats and no smoking.



