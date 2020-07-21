All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

3457 40th Ave W.

3457 40th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3457 40th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3457 40th Ave W. Available 03/01/20 Magnolia Home - Available March 1st! Welcome to this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath rambler home with a fully fenced and flat backyard on a large corner lot! Just two blocks from Discovery Park located in the fantastic Magnolia neighborhood! You'll love all of the extra care given to this home, including hardwood floors throughout, large open living room with gas fireplace; spacious side deck off the dining room is perfect for grilling and chilling! Kitchen has granite countertops, gas stovetop and oven and a pantry. Clean and efficient gas heat along with all double pane windows. Lots of storage throughout as well as a detached one car garage. Washer and dryer included. Magnolia offers great restaurants, cafes and local parks and great public school district; Metropolitan Market just a few blocks away. Easy access to downtown Seattle and Amazon campus! One dog considered on a case by case basis; sorry no cats and no smoking.

To view this lovely home, please contact Barb Bender with Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #seattlerentals #magnoliarentals #amazon/SLU

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5586824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3457 40th Ave W. have any available units?
3457 40th Ave W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3457 40th Ave W. have?
Some of 3457 40th Ave W.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3457 40th Ave W. currently offering any rent specials?
3457 40th Ave W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3457 40th Ave W. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3457 40th Ave W. is pet friendly.
Does 3457 40th Ave W. offer parking?
Yes, 3457 40th Ave W. offers parking.
Does 3457 40th Ave W. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3457 40th Ave W. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3457 40th Ave W. have a pool?
No, 3457 40th Ave W. does not have a pool.
Does 3457 40th Ave W. have accessible units?
No, 3457 40th Ave W. does not have accessible units.
Does 3457 40th Ave W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3457 40th Ave W. does not have units with dishwashers.
