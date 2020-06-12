3412 18th Ave S

Amenities

Charming, light-filled 1922 craftsman bungalow in North Beacon Hill right near Jefferson Park and public transit; and convenient to downtown, stadiums, freeways.



2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom, 900 sq. ft. Small kitchen w/ dining nook (*no dishwasher*). Partially finished basement w/ small bonus room that can be used as workspace/office or additional storage. Washer & dryer; high-efficiency heat pump with A/C for hot summers; refrigerator; stove/oven; fireplace; french doors. Beautiful backyard/landscaping, front and back decks, garden, and detached garage with easy alley access. Walking distance to schools, grocery store, trendy restaurants/cafes/bars. Steps away from Jefferson Park w/ playground, city views, golf course/driving range, tennis courts, spray park, lawn bowling, playfields. Great access to public transportation: 1 block from bus stop straight into downtown in 20-30 mins. 12-minute walk to Beacon Hill light rail station.



2750.00/mo. Internet is included, tenants responsible for all other utilities (water/sewer/garbage and electric).



Applicants must pay $40 non-refundable application fee. Contact us for full list of renter criteria and for showing appointment availability: email Stephen & Celeste at northbeaconnook@gmail.com Thank you!