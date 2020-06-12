All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:20 AM

3412 18th Ave S

3412 18th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3412 18th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
internet access
tennis court
Charming, light-filled 1922 craftsman bungalow in North Beacon Hill right near Jefferson Park and public transit; and convenient to downtown, stadiums, freeways.

2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom, 900 sq. ft. Small kitchen w/ dining nook (*no dishwasher*). Partially finished basement w/ small bonus room that can be used as workspace/office or additional storage. Washer & dryer; high-efficiency heat pump with A/C for hot summers; refrigerator; stove/oven; fireplace; french doors. Beautiful backyard/landscaping, front and back decks, garden, and detached garage with easy alley access. Walking distance to schools, grocery store, trendy restaurants/cafes/bars. Steps away from Jefferson Park w/ playground, city views, golf course/driving range, tennis courts, spray park, lawn bowling, playfields. Great access to public transportation: 1 block from bus stop straight into downtown in 20-30 mins. 12-minute walk to Beacon Hill light rail station.

2750.00/mo. Internet is included, tenants responsible for all other utilities (water/sewer/garbage and electric).

Applicants must pay $40 non-refundable application fee. Contact us for full list of renter criteria and for showing appointment availability: email Stephen & Celeste at northbeaconnook@gmail.com Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 18th Ave S have any available units?
3412 18th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3412 18th Ave S have?
Some of 3412 18th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 18th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3412 18th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 18th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 3412 18th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3412 18th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3412 18th Ave S offers parking.
Does 3412 18th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3412 18th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 18th Ave S have a pool?
No, 3412 18th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3412 18th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3412 18th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 18th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3412 18th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
