3406 61st Ave. SW Available 08/01/20 Alki Beach Home - Available August 1st! This is the place you want to come home to everyday! Sandy Alki Beach is just two blocks away from this charming and spacious 4 bedroom and 3 bath 3,000 sq. ft. home. Enjoy the wide open streets, the walkability factor to so many things, including great restaurants, coffee shops, multiple beaches, and access to wide open spaces like Lincoln Park. This family-friendly neighborhood makes this an inviting place to call home. This home boasts hardwood floors on the main floor, a cozy gas fireplace in the large living room, and a dedicated dining room; two bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor; two more spacious bedrooms upstairs and 2nd bathroom with an additional playroom or storage area built into the eaves of the home! Downstairs is fully finished with a family room, washer and dryer, extra refrigerator/freezer, extra large 3/4 bathroom and a bonus room, perfect for a home office. Charm abounds as you wander outside to the backyard, with the clay brick patio - perfect for entertaining under the sparkling lights; a detached garage fits one car or all your kayaks and boating equipment plus a large parking pad for an additional car. As the kids play in yard, you are enjoying refreshing beverages underneath the canopy tent. One dog will be considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional $500 refundable pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.



Close to Alki Elementary, Alki Community Center, and Whale Tail Park. All major bus lines and West Seattle Water Taxi Shuttle just 1 block away. Short drive to shopping, movie theater, banking at the Admiral Junction. Microsoft Connector close by!



To request a video tour or schedule a private viewing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle at barb@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-954-4575.



To view a virtual tour of this lovely home, please copy and paste the following link into your browser:



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZH4PJLeb8QJ



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



No Cats Allowed



