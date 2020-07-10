All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3406 61st Ave. SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3406 61st Ave. SW
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

3406 61st Ave. SW

3406 61st Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3406 61st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
garage
media room
3406 61st Ave. SW Available 08/01/20 Alki Beach Home - Available August 1st! This is the place you want to come home to everyday! Sandy Alki Beach is just two blocks away from this charming and spacious 4 bedroom and 3 bath 3,000 sq. ft. home. Enjoy the wide open streets, the walkability factor to so many things, including great restaurants, coffee shops, multiple beaches, and access to wide open spaces like Lincoln Park. This family-friendly neighborhood makes this an inviting place to call home. This home boasts hardwood floors on the main floor, a cozy gas fireplace in the large living room, and a dedicated dining room; two bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor; two more spacious bedrooms upstairs and 2nd bathroom with an additional playroom or storage area built into the eaves of the home! Downstairs is fully finished with a family room, washer and dryer, extra refrigerator/freezer, extra large 3/4 bathroom and a bonus room, perfect for a home office. Charm abounds as you wander outside to the backyard, with the clay brick patio - perfect for entertaining under the sparkling lights; a detached garage fits one car or all your kayaks and boating equipment plus a large parking pad for an additional car. As the kids play in yard, you are enjoying refreshing beverages underneath the canopy tent. One dog will be considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional $500 refundable pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.

Close to Alki Elementary, Alki Community Center, and Whale Tail Park. All major bus lines and West Seattle Water Taxi Shuttle just 1 block away. Short drive to shopping, movie theater, banking at the Admiral Junction. Microsoft Connector close by!

To request a video tour or schedule a private viewing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle at barb@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-954-4575.

To view a virtual tour of this lovely home, please copy and paste the following link into your browser:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZH4PJLeb8QJ

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

#AvenueOneResidential #AlkiBeachRentals #Amazon/SLU #MicrosoftConnector #WestSeattleWaterTaxi #AlkiElementary #WhaleTailPark

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5824063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 61st Ave. SW have any available units?
3406 61st Ave. SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3406 61st Ave. SW have?
Some of 3406 61st Ave. SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3406 61st Ave. SW currently offering any rent specials?
3406 61st Ave. SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 61st Ave. SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3406 61st Ave. SW is pet friendly.
Does 3406 61st Ave. SW offer parking?
Yes, 3406 61st Ave. SW offers parking.
Does 3406 61st Ave. SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3406 61st Ave. SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 61st Ave. SW have a pool?
No, 3406 61st Ave. SW does not have a pool.
Does 3406 61st Ave. SW have accessible units?
No, 3406 61st Ave. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 61st Ave. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3406 61st Ave. SW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zig Apartments
550 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way
Seattle, WA 98125
Parkridge Apartments
1210 15th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98112
Haller Post
1130 N 115th St
Seattle, WA 98133
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Marketside Flats
84 Union St
Seattle, WA 98101
Union Bay
526 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Minnie Flats
3028 1st Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University