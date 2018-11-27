All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3301 NE 73rd St

3301 Northeast 73rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3301 Northeast 73rd Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3301 NE 73rd St Available 04/01/19 Gorgeous Mid-Century Modern in the Heart of Byant/Assumption. - Lovely front porch courtyard. Beautiful vaulted ceilings w/floor to ceiling windows. Stone fireplace. Charming hardwood floors. Light filled kitchen overlooks backyard patio. Unfinished basement has great potential. Corner lot. Fully fenced back yard. Just blocks to eateries, shops, parks, gyms, Starbucks & schools. Close to transit, the Burke Gilman Trail, & U Village! Such a peaceful yet vibrant neighborhood!

*All applicants over 18 must apply
*$40 application fee per applicant
*Tenants responsible for all utilities
*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants
*Must view rental with Niche Realty Associate before applying
*Please do not disturb current occupants

(RLNE4699647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 NE 73rd St have any available units?
3301 NE 73rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 NE 73rd St have?
Some of 3301 NE 73rd St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 NE 73rd St currently offering any rent specials?
3301 NE 73rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 NE 73rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3301 NE 73rd St is pet friendly.
Does 3301 NE 73rd St offer parking?
No, 3301 NE 73rd St does not offer parking.
Does 3301 NE 73rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 NE 73rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 NE 73rd St have a pool?
No, 3301 NE 73rd St does not have a pool.
Does 3301 NE 73rd St have accessible units?
No, 3301 NE 73rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 NE 73rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 NE 73rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
