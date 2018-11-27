Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3301 NE 73rd St Available 04/01/19 Gorgeous Mid-Century Modern in the Heart of Byant/Assumption. - Lovely front porch courtyard. Beautiful vaulted ceilings w/floor to ceiling windows. Stone fireplace. Charming hardwood floors. Light filled kitchen overlooks backyard patio. Unfinished basement has great potential. Corner lot. Fully fenced back yard. Just blocks to eateries, shops, parks, gyms, Starbucks & schools. Close to transit, the Burke Gilman Trail, & U Village! Such a peaceful yet vibrant neighborhood!



*All applicants over 18 must apply

*$40 application fee per applicant

*Tenants responsible for all utilities

*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants

*Must view rental with Niche Realty Associate before applying

*Please do not disturb current occupants



