Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3220 South Hanford Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:21 AM

3220 South Hanford Street

3220 South Hanford Street · No Longer Available
Seattle
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3220 South Hanford Street, Seattle, WA 98144
Mount Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
media room
A gorgeous marriage of period style and modern updates turns this classic Craftsman home into an urban retreat dripping with style, warmth, and character. Modern amenities ensure comfort and convenience while embracing all the charm of this timeless architecture.

Large windows and French doors create airy, fresh living spaces while overhead and recessed lighting ensure year-round brightness. The soft, neutral color palette provides the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things, and easy access to outdoor spaces extends an open invitation for play and entertaining.

Cater to your inner chef in the bright, well-appointed gourmet kitchen. Meal-time grilling is a snap with back porch and outdoor patio access just steps from the kitchen. When dining is done, gather friends and family around the gorgeous wood-burning fireplace for long evenings of cozy conversation. Entertaining a crowd? With two spacious family room areas, there’s sure to be plenty of room for everyone!

Two bright bedrooms and a spacious shared full bath on the main floor, and a 3rd bedroom and ¾ designer bath on the lower level provide plenty of private space for family and guests to refresh and rejuvenate.

Located in the heart of Mt. Baker, this sweet home is just steps from the Mt. Baker Boulevard green-space path leading to Mt. Baker Park and Beach. Surrounded by other parks, including Lake Washington Boulevard Park, Colman Park and Beach, Jefferson Park and numerous other green spaces, there are plenty of options for great outdoor adventures. Trendy Columbia City is just minutes away for great dining, shopping, entertainment, and amenities. Easy access to Link Rail, freeways, highways and arterials for trouble-free commutes.

FEATURES:

• 3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths in 1740 sf of stylish comfort!
• Large windows and French doors for plenty of natural light
• Generous overhead and recessed lighting for year-round brightness
• Rich hardwoods, fresh tile, and plush carpet flooring
• Classic millwork
• Bright, well-appointed Chef’s kitchen w/ tons of designer period-style cabinetry
• Granite and butcher block counters w/full-height white subway tile backsplash
• Convenient center island w/sink, dishwasher and storage
• High quality stainless-steel appliances incl. Thor professional gas range
• Cozy built-in breakfast nook
• French-style kitchen door leads to back porch and huge sunny back patio - great for BBQs!
• Spacious living room and dining areas separated by dual French Doors
• Gorgeous tile-wrapped wood-burning fireplace w/custom built-ins
• Formal dining room w/dual French doors to covered front porch
• Two fresh, airy bedrooms on main floor
• Stunning shared main floor bath w/ designer tile-wrapped soaking tub and large walk-in shower
• Enormous finished attic space - playroom? Family room? Media Center? The choices are endless!
• Lower level features 3rd bright bedroom w/ access to large designer ¾ bath
• Spacious additional lower level family room
• Lower level bonus room - great space for a home office
• Separate lower level laundry space w/ full-size stacking washer/dryer combo
• Covered front porch w/double French Doors - perfect for al fresco dining!
• TONS of storage!
• Fully fenced back yard w/green space, stone patio and period-style garden shed
• Immaculately landscaped w/year-round yard maintenance included
• Two-car off-street parking through alley
• Steps from meandering Mt Baker Boulevard green-space path leading to Mt Baker Park/Beach
• Blocks from local parks including MLK Jr Memorial Park, Mt. Claire Park, Trudy’s Triangle, Lake Washington Boulevard Park, College Street Park, and Colman Park/Beach.

Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,950, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $4,820, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3220 South Hanford Street have any available units?
3220 South Hanford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3220 South Hanford Street have?
Some of 3220 South Hanford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 South Hanford Street currently offering any rent specials?
3220 South Hanford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 South Hanford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3220 South Hanford Street is pet friendly.
Does 3220 South Hanford Street offer parking?
Yes, 3220 South Hanford Street offers parking.
Does 3220 South Hanford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3220 South Hanford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 South Hanford Street have a pool?
No, 3220 South Hanford Street does not have a pool.
Does 3220 South Hanford Street have accessible units?
No, 3220 South Hanford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 South Hanford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3220 South Hanford Street has units with dishwashers.

