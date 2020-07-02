3220 South Hanford Street.

Amenities

A gorgeous marriage of period style and modern updates turns this classic Craftsman home into an urban retreat dripping with style, warmth, and character. Modern amenities ensure comfort and convenience while embracing all the charm of this timeless architecture.



Large windows and French doors create airy, fresh living spaces while overhead and recessed lighting ensure year-round brightness. The soft, neutral color palette provides the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things, and easy access to outdoor spaces extends an open invitation for play and entertaining.



Cater to your inner chef in the bright, well-appointed gourmet kitchen. Meal-time grilling is a snap with back porch and outdoor patio access just steps from the kitchen. When dining is done, gather friends and family around the gorgeous wood-burning fireplace for long evenings of cozy conversation. Entertaining a crowd? With two spacious family room areas, there’s sure to be plenty of room for everyone!



Two bright bedrooms and a spacious shared full bath on the main floor, and a 3rd bedroom and ¾ designer bath on the lower level provide plenty of private space for family and guests to refresh and rejuvenate.



Located in the heart of Mt. Baker, this sweet home is just steps from the Mt. Baker Boulevard green-space path leading to Mt. Baker Park and Beach. Surrounded by other parks, including Lake Washington Boulevard Park, Colman Park and Beach, Jefferson Park and numerous other green spaces, there are plenty of options for great outdoor adventures. Trendy Columbia City is just minutes away for great dining, shopping, entertainment, and amenities. Easy access to Link Rail, freeways, highways and arterials for trouble-free commutes.



FEATURES:



• 3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths in 1740 sf of stylish comfort!

• Large windows and French doors for plenty of natural light

• Generous overhead and recessed lighting for year-round brightness

• Rich hardwoods, fresh tile, and plush carpet flooring

• Classic millwork

• Bright, well-appointed Chef’s kitchen w/ tons of designer period-style cabinetry

• Granite and butcher block counters w/full-height white subway tile backsplash

• Convenient center island w/sink, dishwasher and storage

• High quality stainless-steel appliances incl. Thor professional gas range

• Cozy built-in breakfast nook

• French-style kitchen door leads to back porch and huge sunny back patio - great for BBQs!

• Spacious living room and dining areas separated by dual French Doors

• Gorgeous tile-wrapped wood-burning fireplace w/custom built-ins

• Formal dining room w/dual French doors to covered front porch

• Two fresh, airy bedrooms on main floor

• Stunning shared main floor bath w/ designer tile-wrapped soaking tub and large walk-in shower

• Enormous finished attic space - playroom? Family room? Media Center? The choices are endless!

• Lower level features 3rd bright bedroom w/ access to large designer ¾ bath

• Spacious additional lower level family room

• Lower level bonus room - great space for a home office

• Separate lower level laundry space w/ full-size stacking washer/dryer combo

• Covered front porch w/double French Doors - perfect for al fresco dining!

• TONS of storage!

• Fully fenced back yard w/green space, stone patio and period-style garden shed

• Immaculately landscaped w/year-round yard maintenance included

• Two-car off-street parking through alley

• Steps from meandering Mt Baker Boulevard green-space path leading to Mt Baker Park/Beach

• Blocks from local parks including MLK Jr Memorial Park, Mt. Claire Park, Trudy’s Triangle, Lake Washington Boulevard Park, College Street Park, and Colman Park/Beach.



Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,950, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $4,820, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.