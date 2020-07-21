All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3213 Harbor Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3213 Harbor Ave SW
Last updated January 23 2020 at 1:13 AM

3213 Harbor Ave SW

3213 Harbor Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North Admiral
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3213 Harbor Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
North Admiral

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE NOW!

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Lovely serene end-unit condo awaits! Feel closer to nature with green belt view & cozy sleep area with sliding barn style door with no shared walls. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, new water heater, secure parking, excellent storage & water/sewer/garbage included means stress-free living. View the city skyline while enjoying Alki’s paved trail or try the Sunday Farmers’ market. Try the water taxi just minutes away! Close to neighborhood shops and restaurants, parks, downtown Seattle, and all that Alki has to offer!

Terms: 1st month’s rent and $1500 deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. Pets under 50 lbs. only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 Harbor Ave SW have any available units?
3213 Harbor Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3213 Harbor Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Harbor Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Harbor Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 3213 Harbor Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3213 Harbor Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 3213 Harbor Ave SW offers parking.
Does 3213 Harbor Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3213 Harbor Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Harbor Ave SW have a pool?
No, 3213 Harbor Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 3213 Harbor Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 3213 Harbor Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Harbor Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3213 Harbor Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3213 Harbor Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3213 Harbor Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98112
Aspira
1823 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
STAZIONE25
2615 25th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Lothlorien
4730 University Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Minnie Flats
3028 1st Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
AMLI Arc
1800 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Viva
1111 East Union Street
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University