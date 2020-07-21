3213 Harbor Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Lovely serene end-unit condo awaits! Feel closer to nature with green belt view & cozy sleep area with sliding barn style door with no shared walls. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, new water heater, secure parking, excellent storage & water/sewer/garbage included means stress-free living. View the city skyline while enjoying Alki’s paved trail or try the Sunday Farmers’ market. Try the water taxi just minutes away! Close to neighborhood shops and restaurants, parks, downtown Seattle, and all that Alki has to offer!



Terms: 1st month’s rent and $1500 deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. Pets under 50 lbs. only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.