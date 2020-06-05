3210 Alki Ave SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking

Alki Point We have a large first floor apartment available in this triplex. Enjoy the VIEW from the PATIO. The unit has 2 bedrooms, one bath, full size washer/dryer, dishwasher, wood burning fireplace, storage closet, and an assigned parking spot. Tenants pay all utilities, including electricity, and water/sewer/garbage. We never charge for application or credit check fee. Six month's lease, then month to month. Sorry, no pets. This building does not have an elevator. Call Alki Property Mangement, LLC today! 206-932-3000



Terms: Six month lease, then month to month.