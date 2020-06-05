All apartments in Seattle
Location

3210 Alki Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Alki Point We have a large first floor apartment available in this triplex. Enjoy the VIEW from the PATIO. The unit has 2 bedrooms, one bath, full size washer/dryer, dishwasher, wood burning fireplace, storage closet, and an assigned parking spot. Tenants pay all utilities, including electricity, and water/sewer/garbage. We never charge for application or credit check fee. Six month's lease, then month to month. Sorry, no pets. This building does not have an elevator. Call Alki Property Mangement, LLC today! 206-932-3000

Terms: Six month lease, then month to month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 Alki Ave SW have any available units?
3210 Alki Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3210 Alki Ave SW have?
Some of 3210 Alki Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 Alki Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
3210 Alki Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 Alki Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 3210 Alki Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3210 Alki Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 3210 Alki Ave SW offers parking.
Does 3210 Alki Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3210 Alki Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 Alki Ave SW have a pool?
No, 3210 Alki Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 3210 Alki Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 3210 Alki Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 Alki Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3210 Alki Ave SW has units with dishwashers.

