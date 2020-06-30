321 W Garfield St

Amenities

Queen Anne Home - Available April 9th - Beautiful Craftsman in the heart of Queen Anne! Large, bright living room with bay window and hardwood flooring. Kitchen with gas range, tiled floors, and storage; room for dining and chic lighting. Two bedrooms on the main floor plus beautiful bath with marble counters and tiled floor. Upper level 3rd bedroom works well for guests, office, media area, or flex space. Laundry and additional storage in the basement. You can't beat this location...just a short walk to the Queen Anne library branch, shops, restaurants, parks, schools, and community swimming pool! Very short commute to Downtown, South Lake Union, Amazon Campus, Seattle Center, sports stadiums, and entertainment. Sorry, no smoking. No pets please.



