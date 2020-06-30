All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 321 W Garfield St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
321 W Garfield St
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

321 W Garfield St

321 West Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

321 West Garfield Street, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
pool
Queen Anne Home - Available April 9th - Beautiful Craftsman in the heart of Queen Anne! Large, bright living room with bay window and hardwood flooring. Kitchen with gas range, tiled floors, and storage; room for dining and chic lighting. Two bedrooms on the main floor plus beautiful bath with marble counters and tiled floor. Upper level 3rd bedroom works well for guests, office, media area, or flex space. Laundry and additional storage in the basement. You can't beat this location...just a short walk to the Queen Anne library branch, shops, restaurants, parks, schools, and community swimming pool! Very short commute to Downtown, South Lake Union, Amazon Campus, Seattle Center, sports stadiums, and entertainment. Sorry, no smoking. No pets please.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com, (206) 551-9589.

#avenueoneresidential #queenanneforlease #queenannerentals #southlakeunion

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2387483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 W Garfield St have any available units?
321 W Garfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 W Garfield St have?
Some of 321 W Garfield St's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 W Garfield St currently offering any rent specials?
321 W Garfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 W Garfield St pet-friendly?
No, 321 W Garfield St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 321 W Garfield St offer parking?
No, 321 W Garfield St does not offer parking.
Does 321 W Garfield St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 W Garfield St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 W Garfield St have a pool?
Yes, 321 W Garfield St has a pool.
Does 321 W Garfield St have accessible units?
No, 321 W Garfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 321 W Garfield St have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 W Garfield St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luna
6921 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98115
Park South
10102 8th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98168
Cypress
120 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Gatsby
1145 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Henry
24 Etruria Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Lightbox
4545 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Cyrene
50 University Street
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University