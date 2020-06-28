315 N. 50th St.

Amenities

One of Fremont's finest vintage brick buildings with the original character intact. Located steps from the Woodland Park zoo, this property is situated majestically on the ridge that overlooks Puget Sound and the city to the south, and the Olympic mountains to the west. Available is a light and bright south facing unit. All of the charm and character in-tact with mahogany woodwork, crystal doorknobs and tile in the bathroom. This unit also features an extra room that can be used as a walk-in closet/den/office/sleeping area. The price also includes a large storage unit and bike storage. Water, sewer, garbage incl for 1 resident. 2nd resident at $50/mo. $25/mo pet rent for one cat. Garage parking available at $50/mo. Pictures are of example unit in building. New photos on the way!



Terms: 1 yr lease preferred