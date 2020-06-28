All apartments in Seattle
315 N. 50th St.

315 North 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

315 North 50th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bike storage
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
One of Fremont's finest vintage brick buildings with the original character intact. Located steps from the Woodland Park zoo, this property is situated majestically on the ridge that overlooks Puget Sound and the city to the south, and the Olympic mountains to the west. Available is a light and bright south facing unit. All of the charm and character in-tact with mahogany woodwork, crystal doorknobs and tile in the bathroom. This unit also features an extra room that can be used as a walk-in closet/den/office/sleeping area. The price also includes a large storage unit and bike storage. Water, sewer, garbage incl for 1 resident. 2nd resident at $50/mo. $25/mo pet rent for one cat. Garage parking available at $50/mo. Pictures are of example unit in building. New photos on the way!

Terms: 1 yr lease preferred

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

