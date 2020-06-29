All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 311 N 137th St Lakeside.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
311 N 137th St Lakeside
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

311 N 137th St Lakeside

311 North 137th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Bitter Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

311 North 137th Street, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Lakeside Living on Bitter Lake near Greenwood - Property Id: 152254

Spacious lakeside one bedroom with bonus room/office. Sliding glass door to a semi-private patio, and large windows with a gorgeous lake view. Tons of cupboard storage, and large closets on quiet Bitter Lake. Private dock and lake access in your backyard! Free washer/dryer in laundry room. Half block to Greenwood Ave bus stops and easy freeway access. Close to Ballard, Fremont, and Greenwood. Utilities - $100 flat for single $150 for double. This includes cable and internet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152254p
Property Id 152254

(RLNE5124332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 N 137th St Lakeside have any available units?
311 N 137th St Lakeside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 N 137th St Lakeside have?
Some of 311 N 137th St Lakeside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 N 137th St Lakeside currently offering any rent specials?
311 N 137th St Lakeside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 N 137th St Lakeside pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 N 137th St Lakeside is pet friendly.
Does 311 N 137th St Lakeside offer parking?
No, 311 N 137th St Lakeside does not offer parking.
Does 311 N 137th St Lakeside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 N 137th St Lakeside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 N 137th St Lakeside have a pool?
No, 311 N 137th St Lakeside does not have a pool.
Does 311 N 137th St Lakeside have accessible units?
No, 311 N 137th St Lakeside does not have accessible units.
Does 311 N 137th St Lakeside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 N 137th St Lakeside has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera South Lake Union
435 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Wally
4111 Stone Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S
Seattle, WA 98104
Sitka
1225 East Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98102
Viktoria
1915 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Common Terry
423 Terry Avenue
Seattle, WA 98104
Weatherford
1321 E John St
Seattle, WA 98102
Sunset Electric Apartments
1111 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University