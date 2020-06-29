311 N 137th St Lakeside

Amenities
Lakeside Living on Bitter Lake near Greenwood - Property Id: 152254
Spacious lakeside one bedroom with bonus room/office. Sliding glass door to a semi-private patio, and large windows with a gorgeous lake view. Tons of cupboard storage, and large closets on quiet Bitter Lake. Private dock and lake access in your backyard! Free washer/dryer in laundry room. Half block to Greenwood Ave bus stops and easy freeway access. Close to Ballard, Fremont, and Greenwood. Utilities - $100 flat for single $150 for double. This includes cable and internet.
