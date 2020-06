Amenities

patio / balcony clubhouse bike storage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill bike storage

This sought-after neighborhood runs along Salmon Bay and offers everything from rustic breweries and upscale restaurants to independent venues and lovely community parks. A couple local hotspots include Bastille Cafe & Bar, Stoup Brewing, and the Tractor Tavern for live music.Building amenities include a rooftop deck with views of the Olympic Mountains, an outdoor lounge with BBQ, controlled building access, and a bike storage area with a repair station.