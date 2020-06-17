All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3024 NE 143rd St #303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3024 NE 143rd St #303
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3024 NE 143rd St #303

3024 Northeast 143rd Street · (206) 577-0837 ext. 112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Olympic Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3024 Northeast 143rd Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3024 NE 143rd St #303 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Lake City Apartment - Welcome home to your private sanctuary! 1 bed, 1 bath apartment in Lake City, close to amenities! Private balcony, vaulted ceilings, tons of closet space. 1 parking spot included, laundry is in the building. Top floor - very quiet and spacious apartment. We require 1st month's rent, deposits, and last month's rent due upon lease signing. However last month's rent can be split up in 3 equal payments with good credit/rental history. Call Abby at 206-577-0837 or email Abby@rpapm.com for more information!

-$45 application fee per adult
-To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/00cdb0d02b
-Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
-Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
-See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
-Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

(RLNE5525003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 NE 143rd St #303 have any available units?
3024 NE 143rd St #303 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 NE 143rd St #303 have?
Some of 3024 NE 143rd St #303's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 NE 143rd St #303 currently offering any rent specials?
3024 NE 143rd St #303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 NE 143rd St #303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3024 NE 143rd St #303 is pet friendly.
Does 3024 NE 143rd St #303 offer parking?
Yes, 3024 NE 143rd St #303 does offer parking.
Does 3024 NE 143rd St #303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3024 NE 143rd St #303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 NE 143rd St #303 have a pool?
No, 3024 NE 143rd St #303 does not have a pool.
Does 3024 NE 143rd St #303 have accessible units?
No, 3024 NE 143rd St #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 NE 143rd St #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3024 NE 143rd St #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3024 NE 143rd St #303?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
Arthouse
2334 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St
Seattle, WA 98106
Radius
400 Boren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Metro on First
215 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Yardhouse
1406 East Republican Street
Seattle, WA 98112
Charlesgate
2230 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity