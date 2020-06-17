3024 NE 143rd St #303

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Lake City Apartment - Welcome home to your private sanctuary! 1 bed, 1 bath apartment in Lake City, close to amenities! Private balcony, vaulted ceilings, tons of closet space. 1 parking spot included, laundry is in the building. Top floor - very quiet and spacious apartment. We require 1st month's rent, deposits, and last month's rent due upon lease signing. However last month's rent can be split up in 3 equal payments with good credit/rental history. Call Abby at 206-577-0837 or email Abby@rpapm.com for more information!



-$45 application fee per adult

-To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/00cdb0d02b

-Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

-Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

-See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

-Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf



(RLNE5525003)