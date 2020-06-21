All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3022 SW Bradford St Unit #402

3022 Southwest Bradford Street · (206) 932-1090
Location

3022 Southwest Bradford Street, Seattle, WA 98126
Fairmount Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3022 SW Bradford St Unit #402 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 937 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Luna Park 1Bed/1.5Bath Top Floor View Condo with Large Patio Deck!! Close to Shopping, Busline, Restaurants!! - Welcome to Bradford Court Condominiums!! This top floor 1bed/1.5bath unit has an unusually large patio deck with views of the city, mountains, and harbor!! Large living room with laminate flooring gets plenty of natural light. The large master bedroom has new carpet. Master bathroom has been completely remodeled. Unit has been completely repainted. Close to shopping and restaurants in both Alaska and Admiral Junctions! Close to bus line. Great access to West Seattle bridge and freeway. Close to Alki Beach! Resident will get billed back $105/month for W/S/G. Come and look!! Tours available 7 days a week..

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4805611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3022 SW Bradford St Unit #402 have any available units?
3022 SW Bradford St Unit #402 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3022 SW Bradford St Unit #402 have?
Some of 3022 SW Bradford St Unit #402's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3022 SW Bradford St Unit #402 currently offering any rent specials?
3022 SW Bradford St Unit #402 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 SW Bradford St Unit #402 pet-friendly?
No, 3022 SW Bradford St Unit #402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3022 SW Bradford St Unit #402 offer parking?
Yes, 3022 SW Bradford St Unit #402 does offer parking.
Does 3022 SW Bradford St Unit #402 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3022 SW Bradford St Unit #402 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 SW Bradford St Unit #402 have a pool?
No, 3022 SW Bradford St Unit #402 does not have a pool.
Does 3022 SW Bradford St Unit #402 have accessible units?
No, 3022 SW Bradford St Unit #402 does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 SW Bradford St Unit #402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3022 SW Bradford St Unit #402 does not have units with dishwashers.
