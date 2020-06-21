3022 SW Bradford St Unit #402

Amenities

Spacious Luna Park 1Bed/1.5Bath Top Floor View Condo with Large Patio Deck!! Close to Shopping, Busline, Restaurants!! - Welcome to Bradford Court Condominiums!! This top floor 1bed/1.5bath unit has an unusually large patio deck with views of the city, mountains, and harbor!! Large living room with laminate flooring gets plenty of natural light. The large master bedroom has new carpet. Master bathroom has been completely remodeled. Unit has been completely repainted. Close to shopping and restaurants in both Alaska and Admiral Junctions! Close to bus line. Great access to West Seattle bridge and freeway. Close to Alki Beach! Resident will get billed back $105/month for W/S/G. Come and look!! Tours available 7 days a week..



No Pets Allowed



