3016 1st Avenue, 107

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Please call or text 206-620-4329 for more information. Centrally located in Seattle's downtown area, Belltown shares its northern border along Denny Way with Uptown, its 5th Avenue eastern border with Denny Triangle and its southeastern border along Lenora Street with Waterfront. The shoreline of Puget Sound's wide-open Elliot Bay forms its western border, providing breathtaking views of the bay. This ideal location puts you close to everything you love about Seattle, including the Chihuly Garden and Glass, the Museum of Pop Culture, the Space Needle, and the Pacific Science Center.



Characterized by high-rise condos, an abundance of restaurants, bars, and retailers, and its spectacular waterfront perch, Belltown exemplifies urban living at its best. The neighborhood is very pedestrian-friendly, bicycle-friendly, and has excellent mass transit. Major landmarks include the Belltown Cottage Park, which features three historic cottages, a fountain, and gardens. The Elliot Bay Trail hugs the shoreline, providing a scenic place to walk or bike.

Contact us at (206) 620-4329 to schedule a tour today! Showings are Tuesday through Saturday.



Fully Renovated

$100 additional for water, sewer, garbage, internet

$30 pet rent