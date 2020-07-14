All apartments in Seattle
3016 1st Avenue, 107
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:43 PM

3016 1st Avenue, 107

3016 1st Ave · (408) 549-7956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3016 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Please call or text 206-620-4329 for more information. Centrally located in Seattle's downtown area, Belltown shares its northern border along Denny Way with Uptown, its 5th Avenue eastern border with Denny Triangle and its southeastern border along Lenora Street with Waterfront. The shoreline of Puget Sound's wide-open Elliot Bay forms its western border, providing breathtaking views of the bay. This ideal location puts you close to everything you love about Seattle, including the Chihuly Garden and Glass, the Museum of Pop Culture, the Space Needle, and the Pacific Science Center.

Characterized by high-rise condos, an abundance of restaurants, bars, and retailers, and its spectacular waterfront perch, Belltown exemplifies urban living at its best. The neighborhood is very pedestrian-friendly, bicycle-friendly, and has excellent mass transit. Major landmarks include the Belltown Cottage Park, which features three historic cottages, a fountain, and gardens. The Elliot Bay Trail hugs the shoreline, providing a scenic place to walk or bike.
Contact us at (206) 620-4329 to schedule a tour today! Showings are Tuesday through Saturday.

Fully Renovated
$100 additional for water, sewer, garbage, internet
$30 pet rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 1st Avenue, 107 have any available units?
3016 1st Avenue, 107 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3016 1st Avenue, 107 currently offering any rent specials?
3016 1st Avenue, 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 1st Avenue, 107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3016 1st Avenue, 107 is pet friendly.
Does 3016 1st Avenue, 107 offer parking?
No, 3016 1st Avenue, 107 does not offer parking.
Does 3016 1st Avenue, 107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3016 1st Avenue, 107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 1st Avenue, 107 have a pool?
No, 3016 1st Avenue, 107 does not have a pool.
Does 3016 1st Avenue, 107 have accessible units?
No, 3016 1st Avenue, 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 1st Avenue, 107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3016 1st Avenue, 107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3016 1st Avenue, 107 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3016 1st Avenue, 107 does not have units with air conditioning.
