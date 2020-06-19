All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

3015 14th Avenue West Unit 4

3015 14th Avenue West · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3015 14th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
parking
playground
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pleasant, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment home property rental on the dynamic North Queen Anne neighborhood in Seattle. This unit offers stunning panoramic views and it’s close to a golf course! It’s also near to and from Downtown Seattle, highway, public transportation stops/hub, parks, and playground!

This cozy and bright unit’s features include carpeted flooring, vinyl floor in the bathroom, and big slider windows. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with quartz countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, range/oven, and refrigerator. Shared/coin-operated washer and dryer are also available along with electric heating.

Smoking is not allowed though. The exterior consists of a patio surrounded by a fenced yard. Lots of parking spaces off-street parking.

Renter pays electricity (Seattle City Light), cable (Comcast), and Internet (Comcast) whereas the landlord will handle the water, trash, and sewage.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Mws49xzmNeg&brand=0

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Sound View Terrace Park, Bayview Playground, and Rogers Park, Seattle, WA.

Bus lines:
32 - 0.1 mile
D Line - 0.1 mile
994 - 0.2 mile
1 - 0.3 mile
31 - 0.4 mile
33 - 0.4 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5789551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 14th Avenue West Unit 4 have any available units?
3015 14th Avenue West Unit 4 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3015 14th Avenue West Unit 4 have?
Some of 3015 14th Avenue West Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3015 14th Avenue West Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
3015 14th Avenue West Unit 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 14th Avenue West Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 3015 14th Avenue West Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3015 14th Avenue West Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 3015 14th Avenue West Unit 4 does offer parking.
Does 3015 14th Avenue West Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3015 14th Avenue West Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 14th Avenue West Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 3015 14th Avenue West Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 3015 14th Avenue West Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 3015 14th Avenue West Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 14th Avenue West Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3015 14th Avenue West Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
