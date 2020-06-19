3015 14th Avenue West Unit 4

Amenities

Pleasant, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment home property rental on the dynamic North Queen Anne neighborhood in Seattle. This unit offers stunning panoramic views and it’s close to a golf course! It’s also near to and from Downtown Seattle, highway, public transportation stops/hub, parks, and playground!



This cozy and bright unit’s features include carpeted flooring, vinyl floor in the bathroom, and big slider windows. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with quartz countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, range/oven, and refrigerator. Shared/coin-operated washer and dryer are also available along with electric heating.



Smoking is not allowed though. The exterior consists of a patio surrounded by a fenced yard. Lots of parking spaces off-street parking.



Renter pays electricity (Seattle City Light), cable (Comcast), and Internet (Comcast) whereas the landlord will handle the water, trash, and sewage.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Mws49xzmNeg&brand=0



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Sound View Terrace Park, Bayview Playground, and Rogers Park, Seattle, WA.



Bus lines:

32 - 0.1 mile

D Line - 0.1 mile

994 - 0.2 mile

1 - 0.3 mile

31 - 0.4 mile

33 - 0.4 mile



No Pets Allowed



