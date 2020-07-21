Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

3001 24th Ave W Available 07/01/19 Modern 4 Bedroom Magnolia Home - Beautifully remodeled 2 story modern home on a quiet street in Magnolia. You will love the massive light filled kitchen with slab concert floors and counter tops. A cook's dream kitchen with 6 piece gas burner. Walk in pantry with storage shelving. Accordion doors in kitchen lead to a beautifully terraced backyard with built in gas grill. Perfect for entertaining.



Upstairs has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms along with a laundry room and plenty of closet storage to go around. Completely remodeled master bedroom with refurnished fireplace and sizable balcony. Great Mt. Ranier views. If that doesn't keep your attention, step into the luxurious en suite bathroom with claw foot tub. Separate vanities, generous sized shower, toilet closet. Remaining 3 bedrooms on the floor are all nice sized with one having an en suite bathroom. Another full bath in hallway.



12 month lease

No Smoking

No Pets



***Please text or call Eric at 425-835-2406 to view***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4965974)