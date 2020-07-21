All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3001 24th Ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3001 24th Ave W
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

3001 24th Ave W

3001 24th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Magnolia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3001 24th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
3001 24th Ave W Available 07/01/19 Modern 4 Bedroom Magnolia Home - Beautifully remodeled 2 story modern home on a quiet street in Magnolia. You will love the massive light filled kitchen with slab concert floors and counter tops. A cook's dream kitchen with 6 piece gas burner. Walk in pantry with storage shelving. Accordion doors in kitchen lead to a beautifully terraced backyard with built in gas grill. Perfect for entertaining.

Upstairs has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms along with a laundry room and plenty of closet storage to go around. Completely remodeled master bedroom with refurnished fireplace and sizable balcony. Great Mt. Ranier views. If that doesn't keep your attention, step into the luxurious en suite bathroom with claw foot tub. Separate vanities, generous sized shower, toilet closet. Remaining 3 bedrooms on the floor are all nice sized with one having an en suite bathroom. Another full bath in hallway.

12 month lease
No Smoking
No Pets

***Please text or call Eric at 425-835-2406 to view***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4965974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 24th Ave W have any available units?
3001 24th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 24th Ave W have?
Some of 3001 24th Ave W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 24th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
3001 24th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 24th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 3001 24th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3001 24th Ave W offer parking?
No, 3001 24th Ave W does not offer parking.
Does 3001 24th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 24th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 24th Ave W have a pool?
No, 3001 24th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 3001 24th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 3001 24th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 24th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 24th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Belltown Towers
210 Wall Street
Seattle, WA 98121
Commons at Ballard
5601 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S
Seattle, WA 98104
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98112
Towne
1920 Queen Anne Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
STAZIONE25
2615 25th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Ivy at Interbay
3008 16th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
East Howe steps
1823 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University