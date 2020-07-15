All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

300 N. 130th St. #Unit 2205

300 North 130th Street · No Longer Available
Location

300 North 130th Street, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
yoga
Tranquil setting with a city address - Tranquil setting with a city address at The Cove at Veridian. Enjoy the fireplace & your own deck. Open layout, the kitchen features stainless appliances. Assigned secure entry garage spot and water/sewer/garbage included in rent. The community includes a clubhouse with kitchen and flat screen TV, fitness center with yoga studio and private access to Bitter Lake. With over 5 acres of landscaped walking trails, gardens and dedicated pet areas. Blocks only to transit, shops, restaurants & cafes.

Virtual tour: https://www.tourfactory.com/2750371

(RLNE4141644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

