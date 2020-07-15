300 N. 130th St. #Unit 2205

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub yoga

Tranquil setting with a city address - Tranquil setting with a city address at The Cove at Veridian. Enjoy the fireplace & your own deck. Open layout, the kitchen features stainless appliances. Assigned secure entry garage spot and water/sewer/garbage included in rent. The community includes a clubhouse with kitchen and flat screen TV, fitness center with yoga studio and private access to Bitter Lake. With over 5 acres of landscaped walking trails, gardens and dedicated pet areas. Blocks only to transit, shops, restaurants & cafes.



Virtual tour: https://www.tourfactory.com/2750371



