300 26th Ave S, #C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

2015 Built Town Home with Den, AC,1-Car Garage and Relaxing Roof Top Deck! - Beautiful 1200 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home with natural light, high ceilings, living room with gas fireplace, AC, den, rooftop deck, one car garage and easy access to local restaurants, freeways and local stores.



Enter into the home on the ground floor, walk up one flight of stairs to the main floor which features the open kitchen with peninsula, quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, ample cabinets, and gas stove. This floor also features an open dining area, living room with fireplace and a half bath.



On the 2nd story you will find the bright two bedrooms, full bath and full size washer and dryer. Master is connected to the full bath which has a double sink vanity. Up one more floor and you are on the rooftop deck which has a BBQ, lovely outdoor couch and gas fireplace feature.



Open layout with AC units to keep cool in the summer heat. Easy commute from I-5 & I-90. Nearby schools include Leschi Elementary and Garfield High school.



With further questions or to schedule a showing please contact the property manager Byron Hiller (206) 212-2244 or by email at bhiller@cbdanforth.com. Application fee is $40 per person 18 years and older. First months' rent and security deposit (equivalent to one months rent) are due in full upon lease signing. Additional refundable pet deposit required for pets.



(RLNE5203439)