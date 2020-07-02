All apartments in Seattle
300 10th Ave. B-209

300 10th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

300 10th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Yesler Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
gym
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Primo Location! - Avail May 11 or as soon as possible.

300 10th Ave. #B-209
This 1br/1ba corner unit condo has tons of natural light with a wall of windows & open layout. Kitchen w/granite counters & SS Appliances. Large bedroom w/custom closet system & Washer/Dryer in unit. W/S and parking space included in rent! Secured building & Prkg in controlled access garage. Views of Mt. Rainier. Building Amenities include: Elevator, Gym, Community Room, Business Center & Outdoor Courtyard w/new Grills.One block from Seattle University campus, Swedish Medical Center, Harborview, and the new First Hill Streetcar stop. Only a few minutes to the stadiums, international district, downtown and walking distance to the bus routes. Living room and kitchen are now painted a neutral tone of white (shown in furnished pictures). Photos of previous living room color are shown to display the space. Minimum one year lease. $1550 Sec. Dep., $40 app fee. Dogs may be considered w/pet dep. No Cats. *The cost of applications will be deducted from the final amount owed for R.S.D. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257

Please contact Amanda at amanda@elitaliving.com for additional photos and videos of the unit.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2706919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

