Primo Location! - Avail May 11 or as soon as possible.



300 10th Ave. #B-209

This 1br/1ba corner unit condo has tons of natural light with a wall of windows & open layout. Kitchen w/granite counters & SS Appliances. Large bedroom w/custom closet system & Washer/Dryer in unit. W/S and parking space included in rent! Secured building & Prkg in controlled access garage. Views of Mt. Rainier. Building Amenities include: Elevator, Gym, Community Room, Business Center & Outdoor Courtyard w/new Grills.One block from Seattle University campus, Swedish Medical Center, Harborview, and the new First Hill Streetcar stop. Only a few minutes to the stadiums, international district, downtown and walking distance to the bus routes. Living room and kitchen are now painted a neutral tone of white (shown in furnished pictures). Photos of previous living room color are shown to display the space. Minimum one year lease. $1550 Sec. Dep., $40 app fee. Dogs may be considered w/pet dep. No Cats. *The cost of applications will be deducted from the final amount owed for R.S.D. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257



Please contact Amanda at amanda@elitaliving.com for additional photos and videos of the unit.



No Cats Allowed



