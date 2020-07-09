Amenities

2960 Eastlake Ave E, #409 Available 11/07/19 Ruby Condominiums ~ Eastlake - Available 11/7 - Fantastic Lake Union and Gas Works Park views are yours to be had from this chic top floor condo in desirable Ruby Condominiums. Spacious and perfectly appointed, you'll find great features inside such as 9 ft ceilings, a wall of west-facing windows, hardwood floors and an awesome deck so you put your feet up and enjoy the view! Stylish kitchen boast loads of cabinet space, expansive granite countertops and large island with handsome pendant lighting. Bedroom is good sized and has custom closet system installed to maximize every inch! Washer/dryer in unit. One parking spot in secure garage included in rent. One cat or dog under 25 lbs permitted with $500 pet deposit. No smokers, sorry.

Ruby Condominiums has great curb appeal with a attractive entry and elegant lobby. Community garden in courtyard provides produce for your picking as well as neighboring Japanese restaurant Sushi Kappo Tamura.

Fantastic Eastlake location with great proximity to downtown, South Lake Union's Amazon Campus, the University of Washington, I5 and Hwy 520. Bus routes run directly to many convenient locations. Walkable to great restaurants, coffee shops and retail stores.



For more information or a viewing, please contact Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - nikki@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-619-8124.



