Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2960 Eastlake Ave E, #409
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

2960 Eastlake Ave E, #409

2960 Eastlake Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

2960 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
lobby
pet friendly
2960 Eastlake Ave E, #409 Available 11/07/19 Ruby Condominiums ~ Eastlake - Available 11/7 - Fantastic Lake Union and Gas Works Park views are yours to be had from this chic top floor condo in desirable Ruby Condominiums. Spacious and perfectly appointed, you'll find great features inside such as 9 ft ceilings, a wall of west-facing windows, hardwood floors and an awesome deck so you put your feet up and enjoy the view! Stylish kitchen boast loads of cabinet space, expansive granite countertops and large island with handsome pendant lighting. Bedroom is good sized and has custom closet system installed to maximize every inch! Washer/dryer in unit. One parking spot in secure garage included in rent. One cat or dog under 25 lbs permitted with $500 pet deposit. No smokers, sorry.
Ruby Condominiums has great curb appeal with a attractive entry and elegant lobby. Community garden in courtyard provides produce for your picking as well as neighboring Japanese restaurant Sushi Kappo Tamura.
Fantastic Eastlake location with great proximity to downtown, South Lake Union's Amazon Campus, the University of Washington, I5 and Hwy 520. Bus routes run directly to many convenient locations. Walkable to great restaurants, coffee shops and retail stores.

For more information or a viewing, please contact Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - nikki@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-619-8124.

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #eastlakerentals #seattlerentals #amazon/SLU #UofW #Childrenshospital #REI #FredHutch

(RLNE3882288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2960 Eastlake Ave E, #409 have any available units?
2960 Eastlake Ave E, #409 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2960 Eastlake Ave E, #409 have?
Some of 2960 Eastlake Ave E, #409's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2960 Eastlake Ave E, #409 currently offering any rent specials?
2960 Eastlake Ave E, #409 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2960 Eastlake Ave E, #409 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2960 Eastlake Ave E, #409 is pet friendly.
Does 2960 Eastlake Ave E, #409 offer parking?
Yes, 2960 Eastlake Ave E, #409 offers parking.
Does 2960 Eastlake Ave E, #409 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2960 Eastlake Ave E, #409 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2960 Eastlake Ave E, #409 have a pool?
No, 2960 Eastlake Ave E, #409 does not have a pool.
Does 2960 Eastlake Ave E, #409 have accessible units?
No, 2960 Eastlake Ave E, #409 does not have accessible units.
Does 2960 Eastlake Ave E, #409 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2960 Eastlake Ave E, #409 does not have units with dishwashers.

