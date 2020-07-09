Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW!



To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2920-fuhrman-ave-e?p=Company



To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com



Rare rental find! Lovely Seattle Floating Home, with everything needed including furnishings, move in ready! Beautiful light from vaulted ceiling skylight and french doors to your deck. Functional loft like spaces allow this 900 sq ft. home to live large. Spacious living room with office nook, other office area can be used as a guest suite or reading hideaway, dining room area, open bedroom with half wall. A well maintained home with a simple open concept style. Kayaks can easily be stored on the back deck. Includes one off street parking spot. Discover Portage Bay!



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 16-18th month lease. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



