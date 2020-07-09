All apartments in Seattle
Location

2920 Fuhrman Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Portage Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
guest suite
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2920-fuhrman-ave-e?p=Company

To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com

Rare rental find! Lovely Seattle Floating Home, with everything needed including furnishings, move in ready! Beautiful light from vaulted ceiling skylight and french doors to your deck. Functional loft like spaces allow this 900 sq ft. home to live large. Spacious living room with office nook, other office area can be used as a guest suite or reading hideaway, dining room area, open bedroom with half wall. A well maintained home with a simple open concept style. Kayaks can easily be stored on the back deck. Includes one off street parking spot. Discover Portage Bay!

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 16-18th month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 Fuhrman Ave E have any available units?
2920 Fuhrman Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2920 Fuhrman Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
2920 Fuhrman Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 Fuhrman Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 2920 Fuhrman Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2920 Fuhrman Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 2920 Fuhrman Ave E offers parking.
Does 2920 Fuhrman Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 Fuhrman Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 Fuhrman Ave E have a pool?
No, 2920 Fuhrman Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 2920 Fuhrman Ave E have accessible units?
No, 2920 Fuhrman Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 Fuhrman Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 Fuhrman Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2920 Fuhrman Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2920 Fuhrman Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

