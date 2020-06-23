All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2916 North West 83rd South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2916 North West 83rd South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2916 North West 83rd South

2916 NW 83rd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2916 NW 83rd St, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
fireplace
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Charming two bedroom, single level home available now in Ballard. This residence is full of old world charm complete with new carpet throughout. Entrance includes a coat closet and living room has plenty of windows letting lots of natural light in! Dining room sits just outside the kitchen. The kitchen comes with a new range, refrigerator and lots of cabinet space! First bedroom includes the bathroom with a stand up shower and a cupboard, under the sink vanity and medicine cabinet. Second bedroom includes a built in desk and cabinets above! House also includes a carport and a partially fenced yard on the west side of the house. Professional landscaping included! Tenants pay all utilities. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. Wood fireplace is for candle use only, NO FIRES. Great location, near a variety of shopping hubs, Golden Gardens, dining facilities, and recreational centers. Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 8:30 AM- 4:45 PM! (One showing per party, we will not show the unit twice! If you need to measure for furniture, be sure to bring measuring tapes, and take photos/videos for anyone else who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 Bedroom ( Twin or Full sized beds will fit best) 9ft. x 8.5ft and 8ft x 8ft - 0.75 Bath (inside one of the bedrooms) - New Carpets/Vinyl/Hardwoods - Full Washer and Dryer - Refrigerator - Large Yard partially fenced - Tenant Responsible For All Utilities - Lawn-care included! - Fireplace is for candle use only (no fires allowed) - Covered carport - No Smoking/No Pets - 12 Month Lease Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 North West 83rd South have any available units?
2916 North West 83rd South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2916 North West 83rd South have?
Some of 2916 North West 83rd South's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 North West 83rd South currently offering any rent specials?
2916 North West 83rd South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 North West 83rd South pet-friendly?
No, 2916 North West 83rd South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2916 North West 83rd South offer parking?
Yes, 2916 North West 83rd South does offer parking.
Does 2916 North West 83rd South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2916 North West 83rd South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 North West 83rd South have a pool?
No, 2916 North West 83rd South does not have a pool.
Does 2916 North West 83rd South have accessible units?
No, 2916 North West 83rd South does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 North West 83rd South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2916 North West 83rd South does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Publix / Historic
504 5th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
Assembly118
4200 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
Via 6
2121 6th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
The Corydon
5101 25th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Canvas
600 Elliott Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Avana on the Lake
538 Lakeside Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
The Martin
2105 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Pacific Pointe Apartments
2108 North Pacific Street
Seattle, WA 98103

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University