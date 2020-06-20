All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2911 2nd Ave #513.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2911 2nd Ave #513
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

2911 2nd Ave #513

2911 2nd Avenue · (206) 349-8923
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Belltown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2911 2nd Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2911 2nd Ave #513 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 603 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
gym
media room
Live in Excellence at The Gallery in Belltown- 1 Bedroom Condo AVAILABLE NOW - The Gallery, an impressive residential building in Belltown, between Broad and Eagle, is the prime location to make your next home. A fifth floor, one bedroom, one bathroom condo, is available now and ready for your final touches. Nice and bright with floor to ceiling glass windows and door to private balcony with peekaboo water view. This fabulous open floor plan allows room to live and entertain while still providing private bedroom space.
Galley style kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances including gas range. Gorgeous slab countertops, custom cabinetry, and hardwood floors throughout. Tile floor in bathroom. Lots of closet space and in unit washer/dryer. Building Concierge, Fitness Room, Rooftop Deck and Lounge all available for your use. Storage included! Water/sewer/garbage included.
~OCCUPIED UNIT- Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~Pets considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
~Security deposit of one month’s rent and last month’s rent required. The security deposit and last month’s rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).
~Lease term is 12 months.
~Water/Sewer/Garbage is included.

(RLNE4859091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 2nd Ave #513 have any available units?
2911 2nd Ave #513 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2911 2nd Ave #513 have?
Some of 2911 2nd Ave #513's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2911 2nd Ave #513 currently offering any rent specials?
2911 2nd Ave #513 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 2nd Ave #513 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2911 2nd Ave #513 is pet friendly.
Does 2911 2nd Ave #513 offer parking?
No, 2911 2nd Ave #513 does not offer parking.
Does 2911 2nd Ave #513 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2911 2nd Ave #513 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 2nd Ave #513 have a pool?
No, 2911 2nd Ave #513 does not have a pool.
Does 2911 2nd Ave #513 have accessible units?
No, 2911 2nd Ave #513 does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 2nd Ave #513 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 2nd Ave #513 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2911 2nd Ave #513?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rianna
810 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
East Union
2220 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Seventeen Fifteen
1715 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Track 66
836 Northeast 66th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Yardhouse
1406 East Republican Street
Seattle, WA 98112
Greenwood Vista
11539 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
2900 on First Apartments
2900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Balfour Place Apartments
1820 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity