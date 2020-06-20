2911 2nd Ave #513

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge gym media room

Live in Excellence at The Gallery in Belltown- 1 Bedroom Condo AVAILABLE NOW - The Gallery, an impressive residential building in Belltown, between Broad and Eagle, is the prime location to make your next home. A fifth floor, one bedroom, one bathroom condo, is available now and ready for your final touches. Nice and bright with floor to ceiling glass windows and door to private balcony with peekaboo water view. This fabulous open floor plan allows room to live and entertain while still providing private bedroom space.

Galley style kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances including gas range. Gorgeous slab countertops, custom cabinetry, and hardwood floors throughout. Tile floor in bathroom. Lots of closet space and in unit washer/dryer. Building Concierge, Fitness Room, Rooftop Deck and Lounge all available for your use. Storage included! Water/sewer/garbage included.

~OCCUPIED UNIT- Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~Pets considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

~Security deposit of one month’s rent and last month’s rent required. The security deposit and last month’s rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).

~Lease term is 12 months.

~Water/Sewer/Garbage is included.



(RLNE4859091)