Amenities
Beautiful Three bedroom, Three and a half bathrooms, Ballard Townhouse!
This property is occupied until the end of January, please do not disturb tenants.
Unit Features:
- The kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave, garbage disposal.
- Fireplace
- Ceiling fan
- Air-conditioner
- Private balcony
- Private patio.
Close to Ballard community center, Adams elementary school, Seaview picknick park, and many other shops and restaurants.
Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for All Utilities.
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 2806 NW 56th St, Seattle, King, Washington, 98107
You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/2806-Nw-56Th-St-Seattle-WA-98107.
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5454699)