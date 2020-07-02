Amenities

Beautiful Three bedroom, Three and a half bathrooms, Ballard Townhouse!



This property is occupied until the end of January, please do not disturb tenants.



Unit Features:

- The kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave, garbage disposal.

- Fireplace

- Ceiling fan

- Air-conditioner

- Private balcony

- Private patio.



Close to Ballard community center, Adams elementary school, Seaview picknick park, and many other shops and restaurants.



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for All Utilities.

Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

The application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 2806 NW 56th St, Seattle, King, Washington, 98107



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/2806-Nw-56Th-St-Seattle-WA-98107.



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



