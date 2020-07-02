All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2806 NW 56th St
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

2806 NW 56th St

2806 Northwest 56th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2806 Northwest 56th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Beautiful Three bedroom, Three and a half bathrooms, Ballard Townhouse!

This property is occupied until the end of January, please do not disturb tenants.

Unit Features:
- The kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave, garbage disposal.
- Fireplace
- Ceiling fan
- Air-conditioner
- Private balcony
- Private patio.

Close to Ballard community center, Adams elementary school, Seaview picknick park, and many other shops and restaurants.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for All Utilities.
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 2806 NW 56th St, Seattle, King, Washington, 98107

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/2806-Nw-56Th-St-Seattle-WA-98107.

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5454699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 NW 56th St have any available units?
2806 NW 56th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2806 NW 56th St have?
Some of 2806 NW 56th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 NW 56th St currently offering any rent specials?
2806 NW 56th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 NW 56th St pet-friendly?
No, 2806 NW 56th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2806 NW 56th St offer parking?
No, 2806 NW 56th St does not offer parking.
Does 2806 NW 56th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2806 NW 56th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 NW 56th St have a pool?
No, 2806 NW 56th St does not have a pool.
Does 2806 NW 56th St have accessible units?
No, 2806 NW 56th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 NW 56th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2806 NW 56th St does not have units with dishwashers.

