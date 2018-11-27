All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2729 11th Ave. East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2729 11th Ave. East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2729 11th Ave. East

2729 11th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2729 11th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Portage Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
********AVAILABLE December 19, 2013 **********
- Your OASIS IN THE HEART OF SEATTLE
Large, modern, and airy, this beautifully furnished Garden Apartment is located in one of Seattles finest neighborhoods overlooking Portage Bay.
Multiple picture windows look over an outdoor pool, and fenced in garden area. Cozy, Living-room fireplace for fall evening enjoyment. Fantastic views of the University of Washington, Portage Bay and Cascade mountains.
This modern and nicely furnished home has one bedroom with queen size bed,3/4 bath with shower, washer/dryer on premises and and private entry. Kitchen with dishwasher is fully furnished. The large living/dining room has parquet floors with a wood burning fireplace.
Central city location is minutes to downtown Seattle with easy auto/public transit access to the University of Washington, downtown Seattle, First Hill, Fred Hutchinson. Easy I-5 and I-520 highway access.
Cable, high-speed internet, flat-screen TV/DVDs, and all utilities included. Linens and towels along with monthly cleaning service, for longer stays are provided. Off street parking.Ample on street parking for guests. Pets considered on a case by case basis.
Perfect location, perfect floor plan and perfectly furnished to make your time in Seattle trouble free. For more detailed information e-mail or call
- Your OASIS IN THE HEART OF SEATTLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2729 11th Ave. East have any available units?
2729 11th Ave. East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2729 11th Ave. East have?
Some of 2729 11th Ave. East's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2729 11th Ave. East currently offering any rent specials?
2729 11th Ave. East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 11th Ave. East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2729 11th Ave. East is pet friendly.
Does 2729 11th Ave. East offer parking?
No, 2729 11th Ave. East does not offer parking.
Does 2729 11th Ave. East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2729 11th Ave. East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 11th Ave. East have a pool?
Yes, 2729 11th Ave. East has a pool.
Does 2729 11th Ave. East have accessible units?
No, 2729 11th Ave. East does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 11th Ave. East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2729 11th Ave. East has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2nd & John
200 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Bowman Stone Way
3801 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Henry
24 Etruria Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Westside Flats
3233 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Ellis Court Apartments
2510 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Helios
1600 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
City Views
3021 SW Bradford St
Seattle, WA 98126

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University