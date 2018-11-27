2729 11th Ave. East

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly all utils included pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

********AVAILABLE December 19, 2013 **********

- Your OASIS IN THE HEART OF SEATTLE

Large, modern, and airy, this beautifully furnished Garden Apartment is located in one of Seattles finest neighborhoods overlooking Portage Bay.

Multiple picture windows look over an outdoor pool, and fenced in garden area. Cozy, Living-room fireplace for fall evening enjoyment. Fantastic views of the University of Washington, Portage Bay and Cascade mountains.

This modern and nicely furnished home has one bedroom with queen size bed,3/4 bath with shower, washer/dryer on premises and and private entry. Kitchen with dishwasher is fully furnished. The large living/dining room has parquet floors with a wood burning fireplace.

Central city location is minutes to downtown Seattle with easy auto/public transit access to the University of Washington, downtown Seattle, First Hill, Fred Hutchinson. Easy I-5 and I-520 highway access.

Cable, high-speed internet, flat-screen TV/DVDs, and all utilities included. Linens and towels along with monthly cleaning service, for longer stays are provided. Off street parking.Ample on street parking for guests. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Perfect location, perfect floor plan and perfectly furnished to make your time in Seattle trouble free. For more detailed information e-mail or call

- Your OASIS IN THE HEART OF SEATTLE