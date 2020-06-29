All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 1 2019 at 7:14 AM

2724 44th Avenue Southwest

2724 44th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2724 44th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
North Admiral

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Be enchanted! Rich warm hardwoods, tons of natural light, and abundant period detailing grace a charming example of early 20th century Craftsman architecture, while modern amenities ensure comfort and convenience.

Perched above the street on a sunny lot, this Admiral District beauty retains all its original charm within a spacious circular floor plan. Perfect for entertaining, with both a formal dining room and separate eating area off the kitchen, there’s plenty of room for the crowd. Create culinary masterpieces in the bright country kitchen, then gather for cozy conversation around the warm brick fireplace, complete with custom built-ins. Meal-time grilling on the menu?

When night descends, head up the classically styled wood staircase to one of three private bedrooms. Each bedroom is spacious, light and bright and has a full walk-in daylight closet. The shared full bath is beautiful! Designed to showcase period character, yet fully modern, this is the perfect space to relax and rejuvenate.

Located in the vibrant Admiral District, this stellar property is just half a block to Lafayette Elementary School, a block from West Seattle High School, and mere steps from PCC, Metropolitan Market, restaurants, Admiral Theater, and more! Easy access to freeways and arterials for trouble free commutes.

FEATURES:

• 3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths in 1596 sf of classic style!
• Full-width covered front sitting porch
• Large windows, French doors, and high ceilings for great natural light
• Overhead and recessed lighting for year-round brightness
• Gorgeous hardwoods, custom tile, and plush carpets throughout
• Classic original millwork and wainscoting
• Airy Country Kitchen w/ plenty of New Shaker cabinets
• Quartz counters w/ white subway tile backsplash
• Quality appliances incl. gas range
• Convenient center island w/ folding breakfast bar
• French Door to covered back porch off kitchen for great meal-time grilling!
• Separate eating area off kitchen
• Formal dining room
• Spacious living room w/ cozy gas fireplace incl. custom built-ins
• Main floor office/den for a fabulous work-at-home space
• Bright Main floor ¾ bath with period claw-foot soaking tub
• 3 airy top floor bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet
• Shared top floor full bath w/ custom tiled tub/shower combo
• Separate laundry/utility area in basement
• Fully-fenced back yard
• South-facing garden space
• Impeccably landscaped w/ year-round yard maintenance included
• Detached one-car garage off back alley
• Walk Score = 89: Very walkable; most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Small dogs allowed on a case-by-case basis subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa @ 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,495, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,365, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 44th Avenue Southwest have any available units?
2724 44th Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2724 44th Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 2724 44th Avenue Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 44th Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2724 44th Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 44th Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2724 44th Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2724 44th Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 2724 44th Avenue Southwest offers parking.
Does 2724 44th Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2724 44th Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 44th Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 2724 44th Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2724 44th Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2724 44th Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 44th Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2724 44th Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
