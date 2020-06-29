2724 44th Avenue Southwest

Amenities

Be enchanted! Rich warm hardwoods, tons of natural light, and abundant period detailing grace a charming example of early 20th century Craftsman architecture, while modern amenities ensure comfort and convenience.



Perched above the street on a sunny lot, this Admiral District beauty retains all its original charm within a spacious circular floor plan. Perfect for entertaining, with both a formal dining room and separate eating area off the kitchen, there’s plenty of room for the crowd. Create culinary masterpieces in the bright country kitchen, then gather for cozy conversation around the warm brick fireplace, complete with custom built-ins. Meal-time grilling on the menu?



When night descends, head up the classically styled wood staircase to one of three private bedrooms. Each bedroom is spacious, light and bright and has a full walk-in daylight closet. The shared full bath is beautiful! Designed to showcase period character, yet fully modern, this is the perfect space to relax and rejuvenate.



Located in the vibrant Admiral District, this stellar property is just half a block to Lafayette Elementary School, a block from West Seattle High School, and mere steps from PCC, Metropolitan Market, restaurants, Admiral Theater, and more! Easy access to freeways and arterials for trouble free commutes.



FEATURES:



• 3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths in 1596 sf of classic style!

• Full-width covered front sitting porch

• Large windows, French doors, and high ceilings for great natural light

• Overhead and recessed lighting for year-round brightness

• Gorgeous hardwoods, custom tile, and plush carpets throughout

• Classic original millwork and wainscoting

• Airy Country Kitchen w/ plenty of New Shaker cabinets

• Quartz counters w/ white subway tile backsplash

• Quality appliances incl. gas range

• Convenient center island w/ folding breakfast bar

• French Door to covered back porch off kitchen for great meal-time grilling!

• Separate eating area off kitchen

• Formal dining room

• Spacious living room w/ cozy gas fireplace incl. custom built-ins

• Main floor office/den for a fabulous work-at-home space

• Bright Main floor ¾ bath with period claw-foot soaking tub

• 3 airy top floor bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet

• Shared top floor full bath w/ custom tiled tub/shower combo

• Separate laundry/utility area in basement

• Fully-fenced back yard

• South-facing garden space

• Impeccably landscaped w/ year-round yard maintenance included

• Detached one-car garage off back alley

• Walk Score = 89: Very walkable; most errands can be accomplished on foot.



Small dogs allowed on a case-by-case basis subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa @ 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,495, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,365, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.