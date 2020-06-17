All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2717 Franklin Ave East #201

2717 Franklin Ave E · No Longer Available
Location

2717 Franklin Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2717 Franklin Ave East #201 Available 02/08/19 Castlewood Condominiums - Eastlake - Available 2/8/19 - Eastlake charmer - Unique 1 bedroom/1 bathroom second floor condominium is located in the Castlewood with a hint of art deco design. This sunny unit boosts hardwood floors throughout. A decorative fireplace is the focal point of the spacious living room. A separate dining area is right off of the bright kitchen with stainless appliances. Attractive tile floor in the bathroom with pedestal sink. Shared laundry with only 2 other units. Storage unit plus bike storage area in a garage. The trendy Eastlake neighborhood offers lots of restaurants and coffee shops. On direct bus line to University of Washington, downtown Seattle and Amazon plus easy access to I-5. Water, sewer and garbage are included! Sorry, no smoking but a cat is welcome with a $500 pet deposit.

For more information or a private showing please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA, at 425-260-3725 or marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com.
#avenueoneresidential #eastlakerental #rentseattle #forleaseeastlake

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2533098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Franklin Ave East #201 have any available units?
2717 Franklin Ave East #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 Franklin Ave East #201 have?
Some of 2717 Franklin Ave East #201's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Franklin Ave East #201 currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Franklin Ave East #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Franklin Ave East #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2717 Franklin Ave East #201 is pet friendly.
Does 2717 Franklin Ave East #201 offer parking?
Yes, 2717 Franklin Ave East #201 offers parking.
Does 2717 Franklin Ave East #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 Franklin Ave East #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Franklin Ave East #201 have a pool?
No, 2717 Franklin Ave East #201 does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Franklin Ave East #201 have accessible units?
No, 2717 Franklin Ave East #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Franklin Ave East #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2717 Franklin Ave East #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
