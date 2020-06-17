Amenities
2717 Franklin Ave East #201 Available 02/08/19 Castlewood Condominiums - Eastlake - Available 2/8/19 - Eastlake charmer - Unique 1 bedroom/1 bathroom second floor condominium is located in the Castlewood with a hint of art deco design. This sunny unit boosts hardwood floors throughout. A decorative fireplace is the focal point of the spacious living room. A separate dining area is right off of the bright kitchen with stainless appliances. Attractive tile floor in the bathroom with pedestal sink. Shared laundry with only 2 other units. Storage unit plus bike storage area in a garage. The trendy Eastlake neighborhood offers lots of restaurants and coffee shops. On direct bus line to University of Washington, downtown Seattle and Amazon plus easy access to I-5. Water, sewer and garbage are included! Sorry, no smoking but a cat is welcome with a $500 pet deposit.
For more information or a private showing please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA, at 425-260-3725 or marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com.???
#avenueoneresidential #eastlakerental #rentseattle #forleaseeastlake
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE2533098)