2621 FRANKLIN AVE E

Beautiful Brand New 3 bd 2bath home In Seattle Eastlake Neighborhood! - Beautiful Brand New Home Located in the Eastlake Neighborhood with Olympic Mtn, Lake Union and City-scape views. Designed with a commitment to natural light, privacy, & efficiency. The "Smartest Home" in the Seattle market powered by The Kirio Smart Home System. Unexpected finishes, rift sawn Oak flooring, steel stair railings & corner wrapped fireplace. Open living area, master-bedroom en suite & inspiring roof top deck. Enrolled for Green 4-Star Certification. Huge roof top deck and main floor also has a large deck as well. One designated parking Space comes with the home. Close to Bus line Shopping Coffee Shops and parks.

Walk Score of 92 Bike Score of 90 Come see this house today you wont be disappointed!



(RLNE3972956)