2604 NW 83rd Street Available 04/06/19 House in Ballard Loyal Heights - Beautiful Mid Century Brick Loyal Heights Home with some updates and lots of old world charm with many built-ins. This 3 bedroom sits on a south facing corner lot with nicely landscaped fenced yard. The main floor includes the Kitchen w/ breakfast nook, formal dining room, large living room with gas fire insert, Study, 2 bedrooms and full bathroom.

Venture downstairs where you will find the 3rd bedroom which can double as a family room (has small closet) and is equipped with a gas insert fireplace and built in shelving. You will also find a large laundry center with W/D, a 3/4 bathroom, work area, bonus area and lots of room for storage. Don't forget the laundry shoot!

The detached garage will fit two medium to small sized cars - ample street parking is available too.

*Walking distance to metro lines 18 express, 40, 48, 75 and 17 express

*walking distance to Larson's Bakery, shops and restaurants

*Loyal Heights Elementary and North Beach Elementary within walking distance. Whitman Middle School & Ballard High School Are near by.

*Stairway to Golden Gardens and Shileshole Marina down the street

SORRY - NO PETS

Application Fee: $39 per Adult

term: 12 months required

Deposit: $2795 ($200 non-refundable)

Needed: 1st, Last + deposit - (LMR can be spread over 3 installments starting the second month)

No Cats Allowed



