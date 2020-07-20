All apartments in Seattle
2604 NW 83rd Street

2604 Northwest 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2604 Northwest 83rd Street, Seattle, WA 98117
Loyal Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
2604 NW 83rd Street Available 04/06/19 House in Ballard Loyal Heights - Beautiful Mid Century Brick Loyal Heights Home with some updates and lots of old world charm with many built-ins. This 3 bedroom sits on a south facing corner lot with nicely landscaped fenced yard. The main floor includes the Kitchen w/ breakfast nook, formal dining room, large living room with gas fire insert, Study, 2 bedrooms and full bathroom.
Venture downstairs where you will find the 3rd bedroom which can double as a family room (has small closet) and is equipped with a gas insert fireplace and built in shelving. You will also find a large laundry center with W/D, a 3/4 bathroom, work area, bonus area and lots of room for storage. Don't forget the laundry shoot!
The detached garage will fit two medium to small sized cars - ample street parking is available too.
*Walking distance to metro lines 18 express, 40, 48, 75 and 17 express
*walking distance to Larson's Bakery, shops and restaurants
*Loyal Heights Elementary and North Beach Elementary within walking distance. Whitman Middle School & Ballard High School Are near by.
*Stairway to Golden Gardens and Shileshole Marina down the street
SORRY - NO PETS
Application Fee: $39 per Adult
term: 12 months required
Deposit: $2795 ($200 non-refundable)
Needed: 1st, Last + deposit - (LMR can be spread over 3 installments starting the second month)
visit our ad at www.rentseattle.com
Contact us 206-577-0591 or email us at rentalsbytina@rpapm.com

For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4757869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 NW 83rd Street have any available units?
2604 NW 83rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2604 NW 83rd Street have?
Some of 2604 NW 83rd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 NW 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2604 NW 83rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 NW 83rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2604 NW 83rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2604 NW 83rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2604 NW 83rd Street offers parking.
Does 2604 NW 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 NW 83rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 NW 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 2604 NW 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2604 NW 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 2604 NW 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 NW 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2604 NW 83rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
