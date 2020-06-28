All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:08 PM

2572 14th Ave W

2572 14th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

2572 14th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1ST! Top Floor Queen Anne VIEW CONDO!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2572-14th-ave-w?p=Company

Absolutely beautiful Queen Anne View condo. This top floor condo on Queen Anne’s West slope has been completely remodeled and offers abundant light throughout. Dark hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, high ceilings, and an open floor concept with large windows overlooking Magnolia Hill/Elliott Bay. Kitchen has all stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryer in unit. Master bedroom has views of the gold course, a large walk-in closet, and private full bath. Second bedroom with French doors that open to main living space – great office or reading room! Guest bathroom and master bathroom have heated floors and all new finishes. This condo is a true gem and an absolute must see! Rent includes off street covered parking and water/sewer/garbage service.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2572 14th Ave W have any available units?
2572 14th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2572 14th Ave W have?
Some of 2572 14th Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2572 14th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
2572 14th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2572 14th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 2572 14th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2572 14th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 2572 14th Ave W offers parking.
Does 2572 14th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2572 14th Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2572 14th Ave W have a pool?
No, 2572 14th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 2572 14th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 2572 14th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 2572 14th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2572 14th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
