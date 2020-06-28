Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1ST! Top Floor Queen Anne VIEW CONDO!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2572-14th-ave-w?p=Company



Absolutely beautiful Queen Anne View condo. This top floor condo on Queen Anne’s West slope has been completely remodeled and offers abundant light throughout. Dark hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, high ceilings, and an open floor concept with large windows overlooking Magnolia Hill/Elliott Bay. Kitchen has all stainless-steel appliances and washer/dryer in unit. Master bedroom has views of the gold course, a large walk-in closet, and private full bath. Second bedroom with French doors that open to main living space – great office or reading room! Guest bathroom and master bathroom have heated floors and all new finishes. This condo is a true gem and an absolute must see! Rent includes off street covered parking and water/sewer/garbage service.



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.