All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 256 NW 46th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
256 NW 46th St.
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:51 AM

256 NW 46th St.

256 Northwest 46th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Fremont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

256 Northwest 46th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Fremont

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
256 NW 46th St. Available 08/01/19 Gorgeous Colonial 3 bedroom home with views waiting for you! - Fremont/Phinney Ridge: an updated single-family home perched high on an over-sized lot with gorgeous views of Salmon Bay/the Olympics. House features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, dining room, living room and finished basement with laundry room and tons of storage. Amenities include a multi-zone audio system, the luxury of air conditioning, a fully finished basement, and a remodeled Master Suite with walk-in California closet. Double French doors open onto a pergola-covered entertaining area with fire pit, perfect for garden parties in the fully fenced backyard. Original hardwood floors, crown moldings, built in shelving and an abundance of natural light help retain its 1916 original craftsman charm.

Perfect North Seattle location, with very easy access to Fremont, Ballard, Phinney & Wallingford and only 10 minutes to SLU/Downtown. Close to Woodland Park Zoo, Green Lake, Gas Works Park and more. Walking distance to nearby Ross Park, restaurants, shops and grocery stores.

-12 month minimum lease required
-All utilities are tenants responsibilities.
- Includes quarterly landscaping service for trees and larger bushes, under 6ft tall yard maintenance is tenants responsibility
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC affiliated agent.
-All communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.
-1 small pet case by case, negotiable with monthly pet rent and/or pet deposit. Application must be filed at pet screening.com.
View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals
View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

(RLNE4199483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 NW 46th St. have any available units?
256 NW 46th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 256 NW 46th St. have?
Some of 256 NW 46th St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 NW 46th St. currently offering any rent specials?
256 NW 46th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 NW 46th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 256 NW 46th St. is pet friendly.
Does 256 NW 46th St. offer parking?
No, 256 NW 46th St. does not offer parking.
Does 256 NW 46th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 256 NW 46th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 NW 46th St. have a pool?
No, 256 NW 46th St. does not have a pool.
Does 256 NW 46th St. have accessible units?
No, 256 NW 46th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 256 NW 46th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 256 NW 46th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Malloy
4337 15th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
McKenzie
2202 Eighth Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Jet on Boylston
1820 Boylston Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Lighthouse Apartments
7901 Delridge Way SW
Seattle, WA 98106
Mera
630 Boren Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
1611 on Lake Union
1611 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Summit at Lake Union
1735 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University