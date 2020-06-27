Amenities

256 NW 46th St. Available 08/01/19 Gorgeous Colonial 3 bedroom home with views waiting for you! - Fremont/Phinney Ridge: an updated single-family home perched high on an over-sized lot with gorgeous views of Salmon Bay/the Olympics. House features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, dining room, living room and finished basement with laundry room and tons of storage. Amenities include a multi-zone audio system, the luxury of air conditioning, a fully finished basement, and a remodeled Master Suite with walk-in California closet. Double French doors open onto a pergola-covered entertaining area with fire pit, perfect for garden parties in the fully fenced backyard. Original hardwood floors, crown moldings, built in shelving and an abundance of natural light help retain its 1916 original craftsman charm.



Perfect North Seattle location, with very easy access to Fremont, Ballard, Phinney & Wallingford and only 10 minutes to SLU/Downtown. Close to Woodland Park Zoo, Green Lake, Gas Works Park and more. Walking distance to nearby Ross Park, restaurants, shops and grocery stores.



-12 month minimum lease required

-All utilities are tenants responsibilities.

- Includes quarterly landscaping service for trees and larger bushes, under 6ft tall yard maintenance is tenants responsibility

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC affiliated agent.

-All communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.

-1 small pet case by case, negotiable with monthly pet rent and/or pet deposit. Application must be filed at pet screening.com.

View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals

View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals



