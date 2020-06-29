All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2466 4th Ave N

2466 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2466 4th Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE NOW!**

Located on a meticulously landscaped corner lot, this elegant Colonial offers modern conveniences while keeping its 1918 charisma. Abundant light throughout with detailed mill work, polished wood floors, AC, and generously sized rooms- including south-facing sun room. Kitchen offers ample cabinetry, eating space + desk. 3 bedrooms up with views of Cascades and Olympics. Finished lower level with bath, bonus, flex space, and attached garage. Just minutes from schools, transit, and all QA Ave has to offer.

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12 month lease. No smoking. Dogs only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/2466-4th-ave-n ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2466 4th Ave N have any available units?
2466 4th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2466 4th Ave N have?
Some of 2466 4th Ave N's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2466 4th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2466 4th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2466 4th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2466 4th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2466 4th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2466 4th Ave N offers parking.
Does 2466 4th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2466 4th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2466 4th Ave N have a pool?
No, 2466 4th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2466 4th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2466 4th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2466 4th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2466 4th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

