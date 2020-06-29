2466 4th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities garage pet friendly

**AVAILABLE NOW!**



Located on a meticulously landscaped corner lot, this elegant Colonial offers modern conveniences while keeping its 1918 charisma. Abundant light throughout with detailed mill work, polished wood floors, AC, and generously sized rooms- including south-facing sun room. Kitchen offers ample cabinetry, eating space + desk. 3 bedrooms up with views of Cascades and Olympics. Finished lower level with bath, bonus, flex space, and attached garage. Just minutes from schools, transit, and all QA Ave has to offer.



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12 month lease. No smoking. Dogs only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.



