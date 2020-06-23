All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2438 NW 58th St., #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2438 NW 58th St., #5
Last updated September 15 2019 at 9:55 PM

2438 NW 58th St., #5

2438 Northwest 58th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2438 Northwest 58th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious, top floor one bedroom/one bath unit features Pergo wood flooring throughout, a gas-burning fireplace, and an open galley-style kitchen with a breakfast bar & garden window. South facing with plenty of natural light. In unit washer and dryer. Extra closet space. Large bedroom with a walk-in closet. Deck off the living area, perfect for container plants, and a bistro set.
This 6-unit building is located just a few blocks from Ballard's vibrant core area, where you will find shops, dining, banks, library, and more.

Each unit features a large deck or patio, a gas fireplace, large kitchens, and an in unit washer/dryer. Off-street parking is available. Please see the leasing office for more information.

100% non-smoking. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Locally owned and managed.

We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)

Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22

Available for Showing by Appointment: Monday, Thursday & Friday 9am-5pm, Sat & Sun 10am-5pm.

The leasing office is closed Tuesday's & Wednesday's.

Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2438 NW 58th St., #5 have any available units?
2438 NW 58th St., #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2438 NW 58th St., #5 have?
Some of 2438 NW 58th St., #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2438 NW 58th St., #5 currently offering any rent specials?
2438 NW 58th St., #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2438 NW 58th St., #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2438 NW 58th St., #5 is pet friendly.
Does 2438 NW 58th St., #5 offer parking?
Yes, 2438 NW 58th St., #5 offers parking.
Does 2438 NW 58th St., #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2438 NW 58th St., #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2438 NW 58th St., #5 have a pool?
No, 2438 NW 58th St., #5 does not have a pool.
Does 2438 NW 58th St., #5 have accessible units?
No, 2438 NW 58th St., #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2438 NW 58th St., #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2438 NW 58th St., #5 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
East Union
2220 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Charbern
1705 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Packard Building
1530 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Urbana
1501 NW 56th St
Seattle, WA 98107
The Martin
2105 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Cyrene
50 University Street
Seattle, WA 98101
Overlook at Magnolia
3520 27th Pl W
Seattle, WA 98199

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University