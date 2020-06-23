2438 NW 58th St., #5

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious, top floor one bedroom/one bath unit features Pergo wood flooring throughout, a gas-burning fireplace, and an open galley-style kitchen with a breakfast bar & garden window. South facing with plenty of natural light. In unit washer and dryer. Extra closet space. Large bedroom with a walk-in closet. Deck off the living area, perfect for container plants, and a bistro set.

This 6-unit building is located just a few blocks from Ballard's vibrant core area, where you will find shops, dining, banks, library, and more.



Each unit features a large deck or patio, a gas fireplace, large kitchens, and an in unit washer/dryer. Off-street parking is available. Please see the leasing office for more information.



100% non-smoking. Pet friendly, with some breed restrictions for dogs. There's a limit of one dog per unit, and two pets total. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Locally owned and managed.



We do not accept tenant provided Comprehensive Reusable Screening Reports (CRTSR)



Rental Criteria: https://gallagherproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/22



Available for Showing by Appointment: Monday, Thursday & Friday 9am-5pm, Sat & Sun 10am-5pm.



The leasing office is closed Tuesday's & Wednesday's.



Contact our Leasing Office for Showing Availability: 206.789.4411