2433 8th Ave North Seattle, WA 98109

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible fire pit parking bbq/grill

Incredible Lake Union Views - Westlake Modern Home *FURNISHED* - Enjoy a glass of wine at sunset and watch the sailboats drift across Lake Union from the rooftop deck of this modern townhouse. Incredible 180-degree views of the lake, city and Cascade mountain range. Outdoor dining, fire pit, and gas barbecue. Indoors, enjoy comfortable furnishings, a fully stocked gourmet kitchen with gas range, and three private bedrooms with plush bedding and fluffy towels. A comfortable retreat after a busy day in the city. Just 5 minutes to Downtown Seattle. Lease terms of 30 days - 12 months available. One reserved off-street parking space available, with free street parking for additional cars. Due to COVID-19 & the Washington Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, we are currently not offering in-person tours. Many of our listings do offer 3D tours with links in the descriptions on our website.



3D Tour Available Here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2nSCFnZgdi5



Residents pay all utility fees to property manager based on actual usage. Small pets considered on a case-by-case basis. $40 application fee per adult 18 years of age or older for screening including credit and reference check. $50/month for reserved parking space. Property does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. $4,000 refundable security deposit and first month's rent required to move in. Absolutely no smoking, vaping, cannabis use or manufacture permitted on the premises.



Notice of screening requirements and process for applicants in accordance with SMC 14.08:

Screening Criteria for all Applicants:

- Applicant on-time for showing appointment

- Positive Government Issued ID

- Fully completed application for every occupant 18 years and older

- Applicant(s) agree to a lease start date two weeks or less from the date of application approval

- Proof of adequate income which could include any of the following:

- Most recent paycheck stub

- Tax return copies for self-employed applicants

- Copies of deposit slips, investment earnings documents or Social Security earnings for retired applicants

- Any additional sources of income, ie child or spousal support, trust fund income

- Proof of verifiable employment and / or verifiable source of income

- Gross income to rent ratio of 3:1

- No excessive debt which may impact applicant(s) ability to pay rent

- Good credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate an applicant is high-risk and / or indicates a pattern of payment delinquency

- If applicant lacks a credit history, applicant will apply with a qualified guarantor (co-signor) who also meets screening criteria

- Sex offender status will be considered, and may negatively impact decision

- If applicant has prior rental experience, no negative references from prior landlord(s)

- No prior evictions on applicant(s) record



If additional time is needed to seek out language interpretation or translation or if the applicant needs a reasonable accommodation for a disability, applicant should request it by email, in person, or by phone 206.373.4282.



This property is not required to, and has not voluntarily agreed to, set aside units to serve

vulnerable populations.



