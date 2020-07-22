2430 NW North Beach Dr

Amenities

North Beach View Home - You are going to LOVE coming home to this stunning North Beach/Blue Ridge area home with surprising views of Puget Sound and many newer updates. Located on a quiet lane near the beach, yet so close to downtown, SLU and cool restaurants and shops in Ballard



Spacious, unique and open " great room" concept on top floor

Large newly remodeled kitchen with island, skylight, top of the line appliances including 6 burner

Viking gas stove

Dining area off of kitchen overlooking Puget Sound views and French doors to view deck

Gas fireplace in center of great room visible from every corner

All 3 bedrooms including large master suite on one floor + laundry room with full size W/D

Lower level offers large living space, gas fireplace and a kitchenette

All updated bathrooms with granite counters

Spacious 2-car garage includes a large bay with high ceiling for a boat, storage and work bench

Each bedroom and living area has it's own ductless mini-split ( Heating/AC unit)

Views of Puget Sound, quick downtown bus commute

House is in North Beach community, beach key available for $75/year through neighborhood

Association

Great schools; ~ North Beach Elementary ~ Whitman Middle ~ Ingraham/Ballard High

Ample street parking



-All utilities are tenants' responsibility.

-Yard care is tenants' responsibility.

-16-18 month lease

-Pets under 25lbs considered on a case by case basis. Pet screening will be required. Pet rent will apply.

- This is a no smoking house and property

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

-Showings by appointment only. Go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals



To view a virtual tour of this property, click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/586916



