Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2427 NW 57th St. Unit B
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

2427 NW 57th St. Unit B

2427 Northwest 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2427 Northwest 57th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well Maintained 3 Bedroom In Ballard! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/f0b1b97029

Beautiful home in Ballard with spacious open floor plan and plenty of natural light. Kitchen with stainless appliances. Hardwood floors in main living areas. Top floor features a large master with ensuite bathroom, second bedroom with walk in closet, and w/ d. Entry level has a third bedroom with attached bathroom and access to a large low maintenance, fully-fenced yard. Attached 1 car garage features electric car charger.

Ballard is one of the hottest neighborhoods in Seattle with so many great restaurants and local shops in the area to keep you busy.This home is just minutes away from the Ballard Pool & Salmon Bay Park. You also have Trader Joe's and QFC for your grocery shopping needs. It is all right at your finger tips!

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE4773859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 NW 57th St. Unit B have any available units?
2427 NW 57th St. Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2427 NW 57th St. Unit B have?
Some of 2427 NW 57th St. Unit B's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427 NW 57th St. Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2427 NW 57th St. Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 NW 57th St. Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2427 NW 57th St. Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 2427 NW 57th St. Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 2427 NW 57th St. Unit B offers parking.
Does 2427 NW 57th St. Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2427 NW 57th St. Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 NW 57th St. Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 2427 NW 57th St. Unit B has a pool.
Does 2427 NW 57th St. Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2427 NW 57th St. Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 NW 57th St. Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2427 NW 57th St. Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
