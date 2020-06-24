2427 NW 57th St. Unit B

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well Maintained 3 Bedroom In Ballard! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/f0b1b97029



Beautiful home in Ballard with spacious open floor plan and plenty of natural light. Kitchen with stainless appliances. Hardwood floors in main living areas. Top floor features a large master with ensuite bathroom, second bedroom with walk in closet, and w/ d. Entry level has a third bedroom with attached bathroom and access to a large low maintenance, fully-fenced yard. Attached 1 car garage features electric car charger.



Ballard is one of the hottest neighborhoods in Seattle with so many great restaurants and local shops in the area to keep you busy.This home is just minutes away from the Ballard Pool & Salmon Bay Park. You also have Trader Joe's and QFC for your grocery shopping needs. It is all right at your finger tips!



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE4773859)