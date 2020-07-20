Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2407 NW Neptune Pl Available 04/05/19 BALLARD 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Beautiful North Beach Home - View and Access to Private Beach - Light and bright home with water views just one block from the beach. Great main level circular floor plan with a cozy fireplace, kitchen with Pergo floors that opens to the dining room on one side and the family room leading to back deck on the other.



The main level bathroom has a huge skylight in the vaulted ceiling. Downstairs has a separate entrance and a huge family room, firelplace, w/d hookups, 3/4 bath, 2nd bedroom with walk in closet and tons of storage. Very large detached garage.

You can join the North Beach community club and have access to the entire private beach. Great neighborhood to walk around!



One dog negotiable with deposit, 2+ years/<30#, OR one cat. No smoking. Tenant pays all utilities.

Inquiries please call Lisa Dankers 206-953-6890 lisa@ldankers.com



If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx

You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 pay stubs or offer letter) to complete the application.

Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.



