2407 NW Neptune Pl
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM

2407 NW Neptune Pl

2407 Northwest Neptune Place · No Longer Available
Location

2407 Northwest Neptune Place, Seattle, WA 98117
North Beach-Blue Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2407 NW Neptune Pl Available 04/05/19 BALLARD 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Beautiful North Beach Home - View and Access to Private Beach - Light and bright home with water views just one block from the beach. Great main level circular floor plan with a cozy fireplace, kitchen with Pergo floors that opens to the dining room on one side and the family room leading to back deck on the other.

The main level bathroom has a huge skylight in the vaulted ceiling. Downstairs has a separate entrance and a huge family room, firelplace, w/d hookups, 3/4 bath, 2nd bedroom with walk in closet and tons of storage. Very large detached garage.
You can join the North Beach community club and have access to the entire private beach. Great neighborhood to walk around!

One dog negotiable with deposit, 2+ years/<30#, OR one cat. No smoking. Tenant pays all utilities.
Inquiries please call Lisa Dankers 206-953-6890 lisa@ldankers.com

If you would like to fill out an application from a computer, smartphone or tablet please follow the link: https://pdf.ac/30I8cx
You must provide photo ID and proof of income (last 2 pay stubs or offer letter) to complete the application.
Please be aware applications will not be processed/accepted until you make an appointment to tour the home first.

(RLNE3543389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 NW Neptune Pl have any available units?
2407 NW Neptune Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2407 NW Neptune Pl have?
Some of 2407 NW Neptune Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 NW Neptune Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2407 NW Neptune Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 NW Neptune Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2407 NW Neptune Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2407 NW Neptune Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2407 NW Neptune Pl offers parking.
Does 2407 NW Neptune Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 NW Neptune Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 NW Neptune Pl have a pool?
No, 2407 NW Neptune Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2407 NW Neptune Pl have accessible units?
No, 2407 NW Neptune Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 NW Neptune Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2407 NW Neptune Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
