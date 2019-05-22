2354 1/2 49th Avenue South West

Amenities

Welcome to another move in ready triplex lower unit presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 2354 1/2 49th Ave SW Seattle WA. This triplex lower level unit 2BR 1BA is move in ready! Spend your leisure time exploring all the neighborhood shops & restaurants! Walkability score that can't be beat! Rent is $1750+ $7 processing fee & reporting fee one occupant. There is an additional one-time $157 admin fee processing fee. Credit score requirement is 750 & above. Non-smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45 fee per adult). Excellent rental history, income 3X monthly rent. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available thru showmojo.com or by contacting Perla San Luis at 206-240-8064