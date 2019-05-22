All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2354 1/2 49th Avenue South West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2354 1/2 49th Avenue South West
Last updated November 5 2019 at 5:44 PM

2354 1/2 49th Avenue South West

2354 1/2 49th Ave SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North Admiral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2354 1/2 49th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
North Admiral

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome to another move in ready triplex lower unit presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 2354 1/2 49th Ave SW Seattle WA. This triplex lower level unit 2BR 1BA is move in ready! Spend your leisure time exploring all the neighborhood shops & restaurants! Walkability score that can't be beat! Rent is $1750+ $7 processing fee & reporting fee one occupant. There is an additional one-time $157 admin fee processing fee. Credit score requirement is 750 & above. Non-smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45 fee per adult). Excellent rental history, income 3X monthly rent. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available thru showmojo.com or by contacting Perla San Luis at 206-240-8064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2354 1/2 49th Avenue South West have any available units?
2354 1/2 49th Avenue South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2354 1/2 49th Avenue South West currently offering any rent specials?
2354 1/2 49th Avenue South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2354 1/2 49th Avenue South West pet-friendly?
No, 2354 1/2 49th Avenue South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2354 1/2 49th Avenue South West offer parking?
No, 2354 1/2 49th Avenue South West does not offer parking.
Does 2354 1/2 49th Avenue South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2354 1/2 49th Avenue South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2354 1/2 49th Avenue South West have a pool?
No, 2354 1/2 49th Avenue South West does not have a pool.
Does 2354 1/2 49th Avenue South West have accessible units?
No, 2354 1/2 49th Avenue South West does not have accessible units.
Does 2354 1/2 49th Avenue South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2354 1/2 49th Avenue South West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2354 1/2 49th Avenue South West have units with air conditioning?
No, 2354 1/2 49th Avenue South West does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sundodger
4218 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Arrive
2116 4th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Alley24
241 Yale Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Orion
910 John Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Pine & Minor
1551 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The LeeAnn
701 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
2900 on First Apartments
2900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University